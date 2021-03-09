Lotus Herbals launches Lotus Botanicals, a plant-based clean beauty brand to enter fast-growing global eCom beauty market

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The natural and organic beauty market has never looked this attractive. It has witnessed a massive surge in recent years and is poised to touch the USD 54 bn mark by 2027. Lotus - one of India's most respected beauty companies - has entered this growing market with Lotus Botanicals' launch.
With a focussed D2C strategy, the company plans to leverage the growing e-commerce industry. Consumers will be able to order Lotus Botanicals range of skin and hair care products only through Lotus Botanicals and other third-party eCom channels.
Speaking at the launch, Nitin Passi, Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said, "With the pandemic and the shift of attention towards all things safe and natural, Lotus Botanicals has made it a mission; to create products that are a harmonious balance between nature and science."
He further added, "We believe that beauty and nature have to co-exist. Wellness cannot come at the cost of nature, and therefore all our products are formulated using potent plant botanical extracts and are completely free of harmful chemicals. The packaging for this brand is either completely recyclable or FSC certified." He also expressed his gratitude towards the consumers, saying, "We are thankful to our consumers for the immense love they have shown to our products."
The current product range of Lotus Botanicals comprises Vitamin C and 1st time in India, Baking Soda for skincare and Ginger and Red Onion range for hair care products. With some of the most reputed certifications, each product caters to specific skin and hair concerns. The products are suitable for every skin and hair type as well.
The entire range is free of paraben, silicone and sulphates. It is also cruelty-free and 100 per cent vegan. For now, this brand is available on the website www.lotusbotanicals.com. Very soon, the entire range will be available on many third-party e-com portals.
H.J. Kamal Passi founded Lotus Herbals in 1993 with the sole objective of creating breakthrough formulations and providing the best that nature has to offer to everyone. Over the years, Lotus has become one of the most trusted brands of natural cosmetic products. The brand has been continuously evolving with the changing times and sensibilities and has managed to carve a niche for itself in its consumers' hearts.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
