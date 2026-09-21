SMPL New Delhi [India], September 21: The London School of Investors (LSI), United Kingdom, has reinforced its position as a leading force in professional education, corporate governance and investment excellence through the launch of its Qualifications Council, unveiled during the prestigious Corporate Governance & Investment Education Leadership Summit held on 23 July 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament. The landmark event brought together a distinguished assembly of business leaders, investors, governance specialists, educators, policymakers and international partners to discuss the future of professional qualifications, governance excellence and global workforce development. Hosted in House of Lords, UK Parliament, one of the world's most respected legislative institutions, the summit reflected LSI's growing influence in shaping international standards of professional learning and leadership.

The launch of the Qualifications Council marks a significant evolution in London School of Investors' journey to develop internationally relevant and industry-driven qualifications in areas such as Corporate Governance, Investment Relations, ESG Leadership, Risk Management, Compliance, Strategic Leadership and Board Effectiveness, Occupational Health Safety, Environmental Engineering, Construction and Civil Engineering, Interior Designing etc. Advancing UK Qualification Excellence The Qualifications Council under London School of Investors will be acting as Quality Assurance Committee for the various awarding bodies, and bridge the qualifications to Training Providers, Employers and Learners. LSI continue striving its commitment by providing a dedicated platform for the design, development and quality assurance of UK-accredited qualifications that align with global workforce needs.

A Summit Focused on Leadership and Governance Excellence The Leadership Summit featured an impressive line-up of respected experts and thought leaders addressing themes central to the future of business and investment. The programme included discussions on the Scope of developing Qualifications on innovation funding, emerging investment markets, business ethics, institutional risk management, digital governance, workforce mobility and enterprise transformation. Among the notable contributors were Russell Dalgleish, Chairman of the Scottish Business Network, who explored the role of trusted relationships in corporate growth; Patricia Webber, CEO of PW International Ventures, who examined emerging investment opportunities in innovation and technology markets; and Regina Quartey, Founder and CEO of ExeQutive, who shared insights on corporate strategy and operational leadership.

The summit also featured governance and compliance experts including Guido Reinke, who addressed ethical data governance and accountability; Pranab Sarkar, who shared institutional investment risk management insights; and Mark O'Neill, who discussed agile governance models supporting digital transformation and organisational transparency. The distinguished occasion was further honoured by addresses from The Right Honourable Lord Rami Ranger and Former UK Member of Parliament Virendra Sharma, whose participation reinforced the importance of governance-led leadership and international collaboration in professional education. Supporting Global Education Enterprises As part of its international growth strategy, London School of Investors has established itself as a trusted consultancy partner for education providers seeking access to UK quality frameworks and international recognition.

Through its specialist Accreditation and Education Consultancy Division, LSI supports education enterprises, universities, training providers and corporate academies across India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, alongside fast-growing education markets in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. The institution provides strategic guidance for organisations seeking recognition and alignment with respected UK frameworks, including: - Ofqual-regulated qualification pathways - Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) - CPD accreditation and certification As an education awarding body consultant, London School of Investors support training providers, in Qualification development and curriculum mapping, maintaining Quality assurance systems for Awarding Bodies requirement - such as Pearson Education, Proqual AB, OTHM, and many other prominent, UK-based professional awarding organizations regulated by Ofqual. Also LSI supports to develop Governance and compliance frameworks for training providers as well as UK education business setup and expansion to creating, managing, and certifying technical, vocational, and occupational qualifications under the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF)

Global Education Excellence Awards 2026 Continuing its commitment to raising standards across the education sector, London School of Investors is preparing to host the Global Education Excellence Awards 2026 on 23 October 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament. The prestigious ceremony will recognise 12 outstanding educational institutions from across the globe that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in innovation, governance, learner outcomes, leadership development and educational excellence. The awards programme seeks to celebrate organisations that are setting new benchmarks in quality, impact and international best practice while contributing meaningfully to the advancement of education worldwide. Building the Future of Global Professional Education Organisations interested in establishing UK certification services, developing accredited qualifications, obtaining CPD recognition or expanding their educational footprint internationally are invited to connect with LSI's Accreditation and Business Setup Consultation Division.

Accreditation & Business Setup Consultation Wing Contact Number: +44 7349 054999 Website: https://www.londonschoolofinvestors.com With a growing international network and an expanding portfolio of education, governance and accreditation initiatives, London School of Investors continues to shape the future of professional learning while supporting institutions worldwide in achieving excellence through recognised UK standards. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)