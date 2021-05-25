Maheshwari Logistics executes export order of 1040 MTs, Earlier executed export order of 650.567 MTs

You would like to read
- Corrugated Box Industry urges government to ban exports of Kraft Paper
- Tetra Pak and Rockwell Automation collaborate to advance performance for powder manufacturers
- Tetra Pak and Rockwell Automation collaborate to advance performance for powder manufacturers
- ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda
- CPG India Performance Report: Categories defy expectations in road to recovery
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed Maheshwari Logistics Limited that had received a new order of 1040 MTs last month have executed the same. Maheshwari Logistics Limited is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers.
The company had informed the exchange earlier, about its paper manufacturing facility executing an export order of 650.567 MTs. It had further stated of receiving a new order of 1040 MTs which will be executed in the first week of May 2021. The firm has executed the order accordingly.
The company stock on Monday was trading at 111.35 on Monday. The stock have been bullish and recently even recommended by Dark horse for the stock to multiply at least 2x times. The stock is available at a significant discount as compared to the industry PE of 20x.
Maheshwari Logistics has a management team which is extremely competent, high quality customers and continuous addition of new clients, low debt, diversification in 3 business verticals, healthy ROCE and ROE.
Incorporated in 2016, Maheshwari Logistics is among the largest organized logistics service provider for Cement Manufacturers in Gujarat & Rajasthan. Catering to almost all large cement manufacturers in these states. Large fleet of owned vehicles (100+), along with association of 5000+ vehicles with 3rd party vendors and fleet owners. Diversified into Kraft Paper Manufacturing with 100 per cent recycling of waste paper and has own centers for waste paper collection.
Plastic ban has also benefited Kraft Paper manufacturers the most as an alternate for packaging. Experienced and young management team with a dedicated employee base spread across network of 25 offices in 6 states has led Maheshwari to strong financial performance and robust balance sheet.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor