Mannat most awaited short film of the year, released on MX player running successfully

-
ALSO READ
Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube
International media mourns death of Rishi Kapoor - Bollywood's romantic hero
COVID-19: London Indian Film Festival takes short film competition online
Prosenjit Chatterjee and Richa Sharma's film Panaah on domestic violence meets with an overwhelming response
Ravinder Singh edits crowdsourced anthology of short stories
-
New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/Media Dekho): Mannat, a large short film released on MX Player on this 9th of October, has created a lot of buzz among the viewers who all are looking for some real cinema these days. This cinema is a true piece of art directed by an independent woman filmmaker Arpita Pattanayak & produced by again a very passionate self-made filmmaker Sooraj Khanna under the banner of Films by Filmbuffs.
With a gripping storytelling, larger than life presentation of cinematography with outstanding performances by Ashwath Bhatt & Mandakini Goswami, this film leaves a deep impact in audience's mind. This film dwells between our belief & disbelief, such a relevant topic in today's situation, where everyone is caged in their own barriers and still hopeful to get free.
Mannat is a prayer of Sandhya, a forty five year old lady who is desperate to get a baby, which is not possible biologically now. Sandhya is in immense pain for this incompleteness of her life and surrenders herself to all kind of worships and religious rituals, which her husband Vijay doesn't believe in. Only a woman filmmaker can decipher this kind of pain of infertility of a woman. Though it is a woman-oriented film it can never be called as feministic as the male protagonist Vijay unlike a typical stereotype male, tries hard to appease the madness of her depressed wife Sandhya.
With a crew of 120 people and renowned technicians of Bollywood Mannat has pushed all the boundaries of a short film. This film will give you the cinematic ecstasy of International treatment. The grandeur of this film is worth watching and the subject will definitely touch every viewer's heart nationally and internationally as well.
Mannat is incomplete without mentioning the director of this film : Arpita Pattanayak, who has come a long way from a very small town of West Bengal to the city of dreams - Mumbai.
It has been a real challenge to break all the taboos and barriers of middle class thought process which always pushed her not to believe that becoming a film director will be easy. "But when you know what your heart wants nobody can stop you." - With this belief Arpita came a long way to achieve her big dream of becoming a film-director. She is the writer-director-editor of film Mannat and her journey can definitely inspire many aspiring filmmakers.
Mannat's journey would not have been possible if Sooraj Khanna, a passionate producer who is saviour to many aspiring film directors to fulfil their creative aspiration has not walked some extra miles to help this story come out as a film. From a very simple family, Sooraj Khanna has also come a long way with twelve years of hardcore struggle in Bollywood and finally becoming a producer.
Mannat is the fruit of two people's dream: Arpita Pattanayak, the director of the film and Sooraj Khanna, the producer; because when it is an independent cinema, it takes a lot of courage, blood and sweat to shape a beautiful story into a beautiful ecstasy of cinema. Mannat's success gives a hope to all independent filmmakers who wants to make content-driven cinema.
This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU