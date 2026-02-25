PNN Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (MNRL), one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of The Nirvana Collection, the final and most premium phase within its 25 acre township project, Marathon Nexzone. The project is located at Palaspe Phata, just 10 minutes from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport. Set on a 25-acre land parcel, with over 2,500 homes already delivered and a thriving community of more than 5,000 residents, Marathon Nexzone is among the most established residential townships in the Panvel micro-market. The Nirvana Collection features four towers offering premium 2 and 3 BHK residences, with pricing starting from ₹98 lakh (all inclusive). The phase spans 3 acres and has a total carpet area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq. ft with a gross development value of over ₹600 crore. It features over 70,000 sq. ft of exclusive amenities, including landscaped open spaces, sports facilities, wellness zones and high-street retail.

Commenting on the launch, Samyag Shah, Director - MNRL, said: "Nexzone has been one of our defining township developments. Over the years, we have seen it evolve from a vision into a thriving community with over 5,000 residents. We are launching the final phase at a time when Panvel's infrastructure story has moved from anticipation to reality. Today's buyers are looking for trusted brands that have a strong delivery record, good connectivity, and premium amenities - and Nirvana at Nexzone checks all these boxes." A Location Whose Time Has Come The launch of the Nirvana Collection has been strategically timed to leverage the enhanced connectivity and resultant boost in real estate demand due to recent infrastructure developments such as the operational Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu. Located just 10 minutes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport and 15 minutes from Atal Setu, Nexzone sits at the epicentre of Mumbai 3.0 - the city's next growth story.

"With the Atal Setu reducing travel time to South Mumbai to about 40 minutes, Panvel is no longer seen as distant," added Samyag Shah. "For many buyers, the location now offers a practical balance of space and connectivity - something that wasn't possible a few years ago. Taking into account upcoming developments such as the International Corporate Park in Kharghar, which is being modelled along the lines of BKC, the proposed International Educity project and other commercial hubs, the economic potential of Panvel is immense." The Nirvana Collection completes Marathon's vision for Nexzone - transitioning it from a developing township to a mature residential address with completed infrastructure, established occupancy, and integrated amenities.

About Marathon Group Marathon Group has over 56 years of experience in delivering residential townships, luxury housing and commercial developments across Mumbai and the MMR. The Group has completed over 100 projects, and delivered homes and workspaces to more than 15,000 families and 700+ businesses. MNRL has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing and sales, and prides itself on its transparency, customer centricity and strong reputation of being one of the most trusted developers in the region. The Group has a diverse portfolio of ongoing projects at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, and land banks at Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel.

Website - www.marathon.in/nexzone (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)