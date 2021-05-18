Marlabs appoints President - Digital Strategy, Innovation & Transformation to deepen digital focus

You would like to read
Marlabs Inc., a global Digital solutions company, today announced the appointment of Madhavan Satagopan to join its executive leadership team as President - Digital Strategy, Innovation & Transformation. Coming in the wake of several senior executive appointments recently, Madhavan's induction to the Board marks a strategic shift towards building a Digital-first company.
Madhavan joins Marlabs with an impressive track record of incubating and operationalizing business transformations through NextGen technologies for large enterprises and tech organizations. In this role, Madhavan will be responsible for catalyzing the Digital-first culture at Marlabs through a 360-degree transformation permeating innovation-eco-systems, Digital platforms & solutions, business outcomes, employee-first culture, and corporate strategy.
"Madhavan has an outstanding track record of business and technology excellence and is recognised as an industry leader in Digital and Human Intelligent solutions. His presence on our leadership team and Board will enable Marlabs further accentuate our focus on Digital solutions and innovation-centricity. We are at a clear inflexion point that will drive a very strong capability buildout in NextGen technologies for tangible business outcomes," said Siby Vadakekkara, CEO Marlabs Inc.
"Digital is not only about a customer-centric business endeavor, but also about Design Thinking and solution acceleration through a platform approach. I am humbled and excited at the opportunity to guide and drive Marlabs and our customers through this transformation," commented Madhavan.
Marlabs has also been investing in the areas of Human Intelligent capabilities aligned to Digital Transformation, enabled by its world-class global innovation hub - Divergence™. The company has been recognised by leading analyst firms for its contributions in the areas of IoT, AI, Customer Experience, and Automation. The company continues to provide Digital solutions to clients in the Healthcare and Life Sciences, FinTech & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, EdTech and Media verticals.
