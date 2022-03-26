Max Fashion celebrates 400th store milestone..

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/TPT): India's largest family fashion brand, Max Fashion, gears up to celebrate its 400th store opening in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli on March 27, 2022. This marks a significant milestone and incredible journey from its 1st store in Indore in 2006. The brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and is now present in 170-plus Indian cities and 19-plus countries globally.

Max is synonymous with a world-class shopping experience and the latest international styles in apparel, footwear and accessories for Men, Women and Kids. With an overwhelming loyal customer base of over 33 million, Max becomes the most preferred fashion brand for every family in India.

Making fashion accessible

Max's brand vision is to "democratize fashion" for the contemporary middle class and price-conscious families by offering them global styles at great prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women and Kids. With over 20,000 new designs across 8 seasons every year, consumers get access to best of fashion round the year.

With a strong footprint in metros and tier 2,3, & 4 towns, Max is also bolstering its digital reach & presence across social platforms. With over 10-plus million app downloads, 1.7 million Facebook fans and close to 1 million Insta followers, one can shop with Max from the comfort of their homes on www.maxfashion.com & Max Fashion App. The brand has also amplified its presence with leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio. This gives its customers a true Omni-channel shopping experience across touchpoints.

