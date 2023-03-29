New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsReach): Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, a leading name in the hospitality industry, has announced its entry into the tea industry with the acquisition of the historic Jungpana Tea Garden in Darjeeling. The deal was completed in January 2022, and the company has since invested in the estate to enhance its infrastructure, increase productivity, and produce new tea blends. The group will also take care of the wellbeing of 250 families in the local community.

The Jungpana Tea Garden, also known as the "Queen of Darjeeling Hills, "has a rich history of over 100 years and is known for producing some of the world's finest teas. The estate spans over 400 acres and has an annual production capacity of approximately 60,000 kg of tea. The acquisition marks a significant step in Mayfair Hotels & Resorts' growth strategy and is expected to create a truly exceptional tea experience for its guests.

"We are thrilled to add Jungpana Tea Garden to our portfolio of properties. The estate has a rich history and is renowned for producing high-quality tea. Our goal is to build on this legacy and create a truly exceptional tea experience for our guests," said Dilip Ray, Chairman of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts.

The acquisition is part of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts' strategy to diversify its business and offer guests unique experiences. The company plans to introduce new blends of tea and provide guests with the opportunity to participate in tea tasting and educational experiences.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts has already invested in the estate's infrastructure to enhance its productivity and produce new tea blends. The company plans to use modern technology and sustainable practices to improve the estate's efficiency and minimize its environmental impact. In 2022, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts sold the tea produced at Jungpana Tea Garden at Rs 22,000 per kg, making it one of the most expensive Darjeeling teas in the world. This is a testament to the estate's reputation for producing high-quality tea and the company's commitment to creating a truly exceptional tea experience for its guests.

"We believe that the Jungpana Tea Garden has enormous potential, not just as a tea-producing estate but also as a destination for tea tourism. We plan to leverage our expertise in the hospitality industry to create a unique tea-tourism experience that will attract visitors from all over the world. We want to showcase the beauty of Darjeeling and its rich tea culture to our guests," said Pooja Ray, Managing Director of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts.

Also Read India's most affordable tea cafe franchise plans rapid pan-India expansion in 2023 DHR gears up to organise JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon in Darjeeling Cycle Launches Karpure, An Exclusive Range of Camphor-Based Home and Pooja Essentials UK International London Beauty School Launched its 3rd Academy in Rajouri Garden Delhi Patwa International Travel Awards held at ITB Berlin 2023 felicitates Global Travel & Tourism Fraternity RaphaClinics and Express Booking launched in Bengaluru and Chennai in partnership with Madhavbaug Clinics, and Neuberg Diagnostics Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce welcomes the appointment of Sunil Veena as the Trade Commissioner Greenfuel electronics has launched the first-ever compact, lightweight and easy-to-use Tyre Inflator & Puncture Repair Kit Bravo Pharma officially partners with G42 Healthcare to spearhead the field of Genomics The Sky of Hyderabad has got an island now in IRIS by Raghava

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts is committed to supporting the local community and plans to provide employment opportunities to the local people while encouraging women's economic empowerment. The company also intends to support the development of the region through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The acquisition of Jungpana Tea Garden is a significant milestone for Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, and the company is excited to embark on this new journey.

"We are excited about our entry into the tea industry and believe that the Jungpana Tea Garden is an excellent addition to our portfolio of properties. As part of our efforts, we are restoring the historic British Royal Bungalow to an 8-bedroom luxury property, which we believe will set a new standard in the industry. The estate is scheduled to open its doors to guests in May 2023, and the team eagerly anticipates welcoming visitors to this exceptional property," said Mr. Ray.

For inquiries, please contact:

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts

Email: reservations@mayfairhotels.com

Website: https://www.mayfairhotels.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayfairhotelsandresorts/

Phone: (+91) 9237500101

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)