MB Power, ACC, join hands to transport Fly Ash using Indian Railways in Madhya Pradesh

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a view to enhance its commitment to protecting the environment, leading diversified power producer, MB Power has started to supply Conditioned Fly Ash (CFA) through Indian Railways to the ACC's cement factory in Kymore, Katni.

MB Power will transport the CFA from its flagship thermal power plant at Jaithari, Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh to ACC Cement thus ensuring proper utilization of fly ash. MB Power's Anuppur facility is amongst the first few facilities in the country to undertake such an initiative.

The first rake of fly ash was flagged off from the Shadol Division of Madhya Pradesh, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, by Shri Rajeev Sharma, Commissioner, Shahdol Division and Ms. Sonia Meena, Collector, Anuppur District in the presence of Shri BK Mishra, Plant Head and COO, MB Power.

Rajeev Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Shahdol Division said, "This initiative is very effective towards fly ash management and proper utilization of this byproduct of power plants. It is a solution to many complex problems in the locality, from traffic to the environment. It will inspire other industries too."

Sonia Meena, Collector, Anuppur District also shared her views, "Fly ash transportation through heavy vehicles is a major challenge in the locality. With this, MB Power has helped ease traffic congestion in the area and environmental threats. Such an initiative is highly noble for others to emulate."

BK Mishra, Plant Head - Anuppur and COO, MB Power said, "It is a proud moment for us; this initiative clearly demonstrates our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. It is a win-win for all stakeholders including the local community."

Large quantities of ash can be transported at a time using the rail-mode; moreover, this mode of fly ash transportation is not only cost-effective, speedy, and time-saving, but eco-friendly as well. While 20 MT of ash can be transported at a time through an ash transport bulker, approximately 3500-4000 MT of ash can be carried by rail at a time. It will not only help reduce road accidents, traffic and transportation problems caused by heavy vehicles, but will also prove to be environment friendly.

"We are extremely proud to have taken this step and are actively working to upgrade this facility to ensure more environment friendly utilization of fly ash, generated in bulk, during power production," Mishra added.

"ACC's sustainability strategy for the next decade is its Sustainable Development (SD) 2030 Plan, aligned with the Group's overall sustainable development plan, which it focuses on four significant areas - Climate, Circular Economy, Water, and Nature and People & Communities. Moving Fly ash by rail-mode is one of them. ACC and MB Power have a very strong relationship and going forward, this movement of Conditioned Fly Ash (CFA) by rail will also help each other in moving more Fly ash in an Environment-Friendly mode of Transport," an official spokesperson of ACC Limited said.

