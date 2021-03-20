Medix Global to host a digital health innovation challenge in India focused on disruptive local start-ups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Medix Global, a leading global provider of innovative and digital health and medical management solutions has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of its Digital Health Innovation challenge aimed at Indian healthcare start-ups.

Through the platform, Medix intends to connect with health tech start-ups who are developing innovative digital health applications that increase accessibility to care, reduce unwarranted healthcare variations, democratise healthcare and advance the sustainability of the healthcare ecosystem in India while making a real difference in people's lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sigal Atzmon, Founder and CEO, Medix Global said, "Building impactful and scalable digital health solutions requires more than just technology but also the application of medical operational capabilities and know-how pertaining to the intricacies of healthcare provision and dynamics between the payers, providers and patients. At Medix, we have been pioneering and advancing remote and digital care solutions for over 15 years and are very excited about what we are seeing in India.

As a tech-driven nation, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of India's National Digital Health Mission aimed at leveraging digital solutions to provide access to the country's 1.4 billion population, it is clear that the Indian health care sector is set to revolutionise. The Indian Health Tech industry by itself is expected to reach 5 billion USD in 2023 and the opportunities are vast. India post-COVID will surely hold a leadership role in the global healthcare landscape.

Leveraging on Medix' expertise, strategic network and unique operational ecosystem which services healthcare consumers worldwide, we seek to identify the brightest ideas and disruptive innovations, spur growth and collaborate with innovators who are contributing to the evolution of conventional healthcare provision and consumption."

The four themes identified for the event are digital health management solutions (powered by data analytics, AI and machine learning), remote health management services, health IT applications and platforms providing consumer engagement for better medical outcomes.

The platform is an opportunity for aspiring start-ups to share their story with the Medix Group as potential investors and strategic partners, and to explore synergies with Medix and other local and global players.

With registrations now open, interested applicants can register by filling out the application form on the following link - (https://www.medix-startups.com). The last date for submitting entries will be March 30, 2021.

The entries will then be evaluated by a prestigious panel of jury members. The ten teams shortlisted will have the chance to present their solutions in a virtual event which will be hosted on 29 April 2021.

The jury members comprising of eminent business leaders, CEOs, renowned innovators, entrepreneurs and academics including:

* Mrs. Sigal Atzmon, CEO, Medix Global

* Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & Past President, FICCI

* Mr Shrijeet Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer and Head Group Services, Aditya Birla Group

* Mrs Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network

* Mr Naveen Tahilyani, CEO, Tata-AIA Life

* Mr Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO at Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, NASSCOM

* Mr Rajit Mehta, CEO, Antara Senior Living

* Mr Rohit Bhayana, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners

* Mr Ajay Nanavati, Chairman, Quantum Advisors

* Adv Anat Bernstein- Reich, Managing Director, A & G Partners

* Dr YaronDaniely, Partner and Head of aMoon Alpha, aMoon Ventures

* Prof Mukul Gupta, Marketing Professor

* Prof David Zeltser, Medical Director, Medix Global

To know more about Medix' Digital Health Innovation Challenge, please visit (https://www.medix-startups.com)

