Meet Bahadur Ali, the man extending support to needy people in COVID-19 crisis quietly

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Even during the COVID-19 adversity, one person is silently working for the safety of society and his people. Under the celebrated leadership of its Founder & MD Bahadur Ali, IB Group is very well carrying out its social responsibilities.

IB Group has initiated "COVID Aashray Policy". "Because of our hardworking employee Company is standing in such position and it is our responsibility to take care of their health and security of its workforce," said Ali. Under the policy, employee infected with COVID-19 will receive salary for the period of their COVID illness, health and medical expenses support from IB Group and in case of death due to COVID-19, support with fixed percentage of Salary will be provided lifetime to their Spouse or dependent Parents along with Tuition fees to their children from class 10th to Graduation.

Aware of its social responsibility, the IB Group is also working for the health protection of Corona infected along with its employees. To help the people cope up and build immunity to fight the virus, IB Group is distributing free COVID-19, 200 Remdesivir life-saving doses worth 10,00,000/-.

Ali supported the District Administration to convert AZIZ Public School which comes under IB Group into a COVID Care Centre. The largest COVID Care Centre in the city has 250 beds, free treatment and daily for COVID-19 patients along with all the necessary facilities like Nourishing Food meals and 24-hour ambulance service. After inspection by district administration, the centre has now started serving the COVID-19 patients.

When the lockdown was declared, IB Group distributed milk and buttermilk pouches to the Corona warriors on duty, ABIS Soya bean Oil Pouches to the needy, and protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken and ABIS Star Soya Badi in rural areas to enhance people's immunity with quality protein. IB Group also distributed food packets to the migrant laborers daily along with 25,000+ facemasks and 3000 sanitizer bottles to ensure their health & safety. 10 passenger buses and 10 freight vehicles were provided to ease transportation to their respective destinations.

