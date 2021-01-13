Meet the Eco Man of India - Zeeshan Khan, who is innovatively working towards sustainable world

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Zeeshan Khan, an Indian environmentalist and CEO of the multi-venture organization, Beyond Smart Group, is dedicated to making the world a better place to live in. He vouches towards sustainable development and has been working tirelessly for it through his innovative ideas.

A resident of Bhopal, India, Zeeshan Khan dropped out of his esteemed MBA course, with a vision to do something different in life. He even worked in a call center before becoming a multimillionaire. Upon realizing that plastic has been creating havoc in the environment, he felt like it was his duty to become responsible towards this cause. He further went on to perform several innovative activities to ensure sustainable development of the environment and making cities a more habitable place.

Zeeshan Khan, who is popularly known as the 'Eco Man of India' said, "My motive is to connect people with innovative and interactive ideas and motivate them for sustainable living. It is more effective than the traditional ways and helps to create mass awareness, with this mindset me and my team have successfully recycled more than 300 tons of waste plastic in the last couple of years. We have even developed a low cost 'Smart Restroom' monitoring system for public toilets, which is creating a positive social impact and is working in line towards the sustainable development goals and Clean India Mission."

Zeeshan Khan has introduced a unique and first of its kind concept in the world called 'Pickating' which means picking up and skating, with the first being started from Bhopal, where Twenty professional skaters went around the streets and picked up plastic and other garbage along the way. The main objective of the event was to make people aware about waste management and promote the concept of a litter-free city.

Zeeshan Khan, who is also the Co-Founder of Relive Eco Foundation said, "Waste management is a critical concern and needs our attention therefore we are working towards launching an Eco India Movement where I shall be traveling to more than 30 cities across India to connect people from all regions and to promote eco-friendly living and lifestyle. We are planning to promote waste management in the rural areas of the country as well."

Zeeshan Khan has been awarded with various prestigious awards, including MP Ratna Award (2018), India Leadership Award (2019), UN Environment Hero (2019), Swachhata Brand Ambassador of Bhopal 2020, and many more.

In the present times of COVID-19 pandemic, Zeeshan has also started #DisposeSafely campaign to make people aware about the safe disposal of masks and gloves after using it to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the business front, Zeeshan is all set for a big, million-dollar investment in India & UAE along with his Dubai-based Venture partner in the field of Technology, Art, and Private Jet travel industry. He is soon going to start his work on this as well. Zeeshan Khan, rightly emerging as the Swachh Bharat icon, has inspired and motivated thousands of people around him and is working relentlessly for developing a sustainable future for the upcoming generations. We hope to get more such people like him in the country who make this earth a much safer, cleaner, and a better place to live in!

