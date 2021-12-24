Mindteck wins another project from an analytical instrument client

You would like to read
- Mindteck lands Another Data Management Software Project
- Mindteck adds new manufacturing client to its roster
- NIIT's Subsidiary, RPS Consulting appoints Francis Jacob as President and Business Head
- The one who made rich contribution to Indian hockey team: Dhanraj Pillay celebrates his birthday with MG Gloster
- ZS announces portable fetal health assessment device 'BabyBeat' as one of the impactful healthcare solutions in ZS PRIZE
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions.
The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software.
Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President - Sales (US and Europe), remarked: "We are pleased to have an opportunity to help laboratories achieve more efficient performance through the enhancement of our client's mass spectrometry software suite."
"This client is one of the seven analytical instrument industry leaders that we have had the pleasure to work with over the years," added Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He further commented, "It is exciting to witness their continual success in the advancement of life science instrumentation."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor