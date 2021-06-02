Mindtree has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

You would like to read
Warren [New Jersey]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.
These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.
"Our clients have a business imperative to derive meaningful insights from data and convert those insights into business value," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization will bring our experience in accelerating data discovery and making data-driven business decisions more accessible to those organizations that are dedicated to their business transformation journeys."
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Mindtree clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."
