VMPL Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 27: Industries and Information Technology Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty launched SalesX by Virtual Captains, an AI-enabled sales platform, at a function held at Raviz Kadavu here on October 24. Built on the idea that the best sales teams combine technology with human skill, SalesX lets sales professionals practise in realistic, AI-driven simulations. Guests got a first look at the platform through a live walkthrough of the app at the event. Chief guests at the event included Salam Pappinissery, CEO, YAB Legal Services L.L.C; Muhammed Madani Kodiyil, Managing Director, ABC Group; Amb. Dr. Dunston P, CEO, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi; Mohamed Fazeem P, CEO, HiLITE Builders; Humayoon Kalliyath, Executive Director, Kairali TMT; Raul John Aju, AI innovator and creator; Uthara Ramakrishnan, Foundation Chairperson, WEN; and Suresh Kumar K, Managing Director, Skybertech.

The launch also marked two milestones for the company: the signing of an MoU with Startup Park, aimed at strengthening SalesX's role in the state's startup ecosystem, and the announcement of the Founders Batch, which the company describes as the first programme of its kind in India. Guest speakers addressed the gathering, and Roshna Saffar, Founder and Managing Director of SalesX by Virtual Captains, led a short sales training session. "At SalesX, we help founders, students, graduates and working professionals build real sales confidence. Our AI simulations feel like real life, so they can role-play every conversation before it counts," she said.

With over 16 years of experience in sales and sales training, Roshna Saffar has spent her career building sales teams and training sales professionals. SalesX brings that experience into an AI-enabled platform, so that more people can learn to sell the way the best do. SalesX is a platform from Virtual Captains, a sales training company, and combines AI simulation with human experience to build high-performing sales professionals and teams. More details are available at www.virtualcaptains.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)