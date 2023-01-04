Modicare Gives a Fun Twist to Nutrition; Launches Well Gummies to Fulfil Nutritional Needs on the Go

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, expands its Well range with the launch of 'Well Gummies'. Giving a fun twist to nutrition, Well Gummies underlines and advocates the need for improved dietary and lifestyle habits, especially among people who are always on the go. The range is apt for people who are not able to meet their nutritional requirements, given their busy lifestyle. The 'Well Gummy' range offers five different variants viz. Well Hair, Skin & Nail Gummy, Well Perfect Body Gummy, Well Detox Gummy, Well Sharp Eye Gummy and Well Yummy-tamin Gummy. These gummies are 100 per cent natural, devoid of any artificial colours, and rich in flavours, making nutrition tastier and more fun. Adding to the benefits, the nutrient-rich gummies also increase energy, strengthen immunity, improve metabolism, and boost overall well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "The growing awareness on nutrition and a positive shift towards healthier and active lifestyle has increased the demand for nutrient-rich consumables. Consumers today are looking for simple solutions that go well with their fast-paced lifestyle and help them in maintaining a healthy body. Well Gummies addresses these gaps and fulfils nutritional needs on the go."

Well Gummies is being launched as 'My Gummy Buddy', a fun twist to Nutrition, as part of the launch campaign. Through this, consumers will be familiarised with the variants and their respective benefits and much more.

A result of extensive research and development, Well Gummies are purely vegan, gelatin-free, soy-free and nut-free, with expertise from Europe and USA. They eliminate the hassles of swallowing pills and support active living with edibles which are not only nutritional, but also delicious and can be consumed on the go. This extensive range strives to ensure that modern-day consumers enjoy a completely natural and nutritious experience at just Rs 699/- for 30 pieces of each variant.

Know your 5 Gummy Buddies:

- Well Hair, Skin & Nail Gummy: Powered by Biotin, this strawberry-flavoured gummy is the best companion for your long hair, glowing skin, and healthy nails. It also helps fortify your immune system, maintains your energy levels throughout the day, fills dietary gaps, and supports the body's metabolism for healthier living.

- Well-Yummy-Tamin Gummy: If you are looking for overall development and optimum growth, then this lemon-flavoured gummy that is powered by multivitamins & minerals takes care of all your needs. It helps fill the nutritional gaps, maintains high energy levels, and boosts your overall well-being by supporting the immune system.

- Well Perfect Body Gummy: Powered by Green Coffee Extracts and Vitamin C this orange-flavoured gummy helps maintain a healthy metabolism. It also supports in detoxifying the body, helps boost immunity and supports in burning glucose & fat.

- Well Detox Gummy: This gummy supports a healthy appetite and helps manage bloating. This apple-flavoured gummy is powered by Apple Cider Vinegar and actively promotes pH balance, supports healthy digestion & boosts the immune system for an active lifestyle.

- Well Sharp Eye Gummy: The strawberry-mix-flavoured gummy supports healthy eyesight. It safeguards your eyes from damage due to strain & fatigue and helps balance age-related vision loss. It supports the regeneration of damaged corneal nerves as well.

The Well Gummies range is available across the country through Modicare consultants.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of the Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for a third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare as one of the top companies among the 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022, and among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women for three consecutive years, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 365+ products, and 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

For more information, please visit (https://www.modicare.com).

Facebook:(https://www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India)

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)