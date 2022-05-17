MSB Docs wins multiple Middle East clients for digital smart document and eSignature Solutions

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): MSB Docs, the leading global disrupter in enterprise grade customised eSignature and Smart document solutions today announced four enterprise customer wins in Oman. With these customer wins MSB Docs further strengthens its preference amongst enterprises in the Middle East.

Highlighting the business differentiation, Srini Dokka, Global Sales Head, MSB Docs, said, "In an increasingly competitive market faced by clients, MSB Docs' smart document digital transformation solution is tailored to meet their specific strategic, workflow and business needs. We thus help them control costs, streamline operations, reduce timelines, increase revenues, and give a dramatic return on investment. Our ability to customise and seamlessly integrate in client's enterprise IT and business systems towards creating newer market competitiveness is the disruption we are bringing to the Smart Document industry."

The new enterprise clients include:

A modern energy services organisation that has taken major strides and has rapidly grown to become a strong player in the Oil and Gas market. The company employs over 2000 people and offer a wide portfolio of services covering Drilling, Well Engineering, and Well Services. Within few years of its establishment, the organisation has achieved a remarkable place in the local market with its highly motivated team, equipped with innovative technologies, and guided by experienced people who are driving the wheel of its success.

The Oman based bank serves individual consumers, small businesses, and corporate customers. It offers a full range of products and services covering, Corporate Banking, Retail and Private Banking, International Banking, Treasury and Investments and Brokerage Services.

The leading accommodation, services solutions and IFM company in Oman is listed on the Muscat Securities Market. The company serves Healthcare, Energy, Defence, Education and Utilities sectors. It has a strong local supply chain with over 60 per cent of procurement within Oman.

The multinational client produces energy and essential products to sustain and improve life on our planet. Their experienced teams, located in the United States, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, are committed to safe and efficient operations and products. They are helping to reduce the carbon footprint and helping others do the same to achieve net zero.

The leading District Cooling company providing innovative cooling solutions to government, commercial, residential, and private organisations. Their District Cooling is ideal for today's energy efficient, economical and environmentally friendly world. Its centralized production and distribution system works by pumping chilled water from a cooling plant through a network of pipes to multiple residential, industrial and commercial buildings.

The Muscat headquartered leading diversified non-banking finance company provides a wide array of financial products through a nationwide network of 20 branches and digital platforms to a robust base of retail and corporate customers. The company has built a strong reputation as the market leader trusted by thousands of customers across the Sultanate for their financing needs.

Included within MSB's Digital Smart Document Solutions are hybrid signature solutions in the form of digital and electronic signatures. In addition, MSB provides region-specific signature modules. To ensure that all documentation processes are conducted in the most secured manner, the company offers services such as Tamper proof audit trail, document collaboration using Team Room and varied workflow and document templates. Furthermore, there is a proprietary search algorithm in place for seamless identity and background verification, which comes handy in functions such as onboarding a new client. Other offerings of the company include legally compliant stamping feature, frictionless on demand web form submission, Text tags, tax insurance and license validation etc.

MSB Docs (https://msbdocs.com) is the leading disrupter in enterprise customised eSignature and Smart document solutions, helping large and small organisations innovate business processes by re-imagining the physical paper constrained ecosystem. The company is a global leader with Make in India Make for the World credentials. MSB Docs is today working with more than 9000 enterprise customers across multiple industries to create a competitive business advantage for them. These include 8 out of leading 10 Pharma organisations in addition to customers from Automobile Insurance, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Real estate industries. MSB Docs believes that the next few industries that will get revolutionised with customised eSignature and Smart document solutions are the Entertainment and Film Industry and the Sports Sector. MSB Docs has been featured in Gartner Peer Insights among the top 3 eSignature vendors, Gartner Hype Cycle and Gartner Market Guide 2020.

