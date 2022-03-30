National Yogasana Sports Federation aims to make Yogasana into a global sport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI/PR Newswire): The first-ever Yogasana Senior National Championships kick off today in Ahmedabad in a gala opening ceremony. Over 169 Yogasana athletes from across the country are vying for recognition and medals. It is taking place just months before India hosts the first World Yogasana Championship showcasing India's heritage sport to the world in June.

Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) and Gujarat State Yogasana Association (GYSA) in association with the government of Gujarat, the Yogasana Senior National Championships is an important milestone in ushering in a new era of Yogasana as India's heritage sport to the world and building a new and unique Yogasana ecosystem in Gujarat.

The Yogasana Senior National Championships are taking place at Eka Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on March 30 and 31. The Yogasana athletes competing at the Yogasana National Senior Championship represent 14 states, including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, among others. They will compete in 5 different formats and styles.

"Gujarat is known as the land of entrepreneurs, but the state has also carved out a niche for itself in different sports such as cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and others. Gujarat is keen to encourage and promote various other sports. The fact that the very first Yogasana Senior National Championships are taking place in Gujarat with the active association of the state government shows the state is focused on its aim to emerge as the global stage for nurturing Yogasana as a sport. We are confident that this Championship and the more exciting competitions we have planned in the future will go a long way in reinventing Yogasana and boosting its popularity as a competitive sport," said Udit Sheth, President, National Yogasana Sports Federation.

While its health benefits are well-known, Yogasana as a sport has the potential to emerge as a multi-billion dollar industry in the next few years and make a significant contribution to the country's GDP. The National Yogasana Sports Federation aims to develop an athlete base across 600 districts and build a brand value of over Rs. 1,000 crore in five years.

"Sporting leagues of tennis and football, and our very own cricketing league are worth billions of dollars and the reason is that they are played and watched by millions around the world. We aspire to do the same with Yogasana. We are focusing on creating the infrastructure to give it a push. We are also working on creating tournaments at district, state, and national levels to ensure adequate opportunities for aspiring athletes. Once we reach a certain level, we will start taking Yogasana beyond India's borders. We are confident Yogasana will take the world by storm and be a part of the Olympics sooner than later," said Dr Jaideep Arya, Secretary-General, NYSF.

The Yogasana Senior National Championships have been structured in line with modern sports competitions and equipped with the latest technology. Specially designed software will be used to record scores and to ensure transparent and fair judging.

In a major boost to Yogasana, it was formally declared a competitive sport by the union government and is now a part of the Khelo India initiative. It is also one of the sports in the ongoing Khel Mahakumbh, the annual sports festival organised by the government of Gujarat to promote a sports culture in the state. In November 2021, the NYSF released the world's first comprehensive rulebook for Yogasana sports. The Olympic Code of Points was studied and analysed to come up with the rulebook, which features more than 300 Yogasanas.

