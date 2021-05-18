NAV Backoffice extends gratitude to healthcare workers for tireless effort

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAV Backoffice deeply appreciates the dedication and compassion with which all healthcare workers throughout India - including nurses, resident doctors, and junior staff -- are working tirelessly to save lives amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a small representative token of the company's deep gratitude and in acknowledgement of this selfless work, NAV Backoffice has distributed Rs 3000 cash honorariums each to 400 healthcare professionals across various hospitals in Jaipur.
NAV Backoffice also served a special thank you lunch to 600 nurses and allied healthcare professionals to mark International Nurses Day on May 12, 2021.
"The management team and employees of NAV Backoffice salute the commitment of the thousands of healthcare professionals in India who are serving their communities," said Anil Agrawal, Managing Director, NAV Backoffice. "As Jaipur is our city, we consider it our utmost responsibility to extend our heartfelt support and regard and to thank local health workers for their incomparable contribution to our community during such unprecedented times."
