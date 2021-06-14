Navoday Enterprises Ltd. IPO to open on 14 June

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): Navoday Enterprises Ltd. will launch Rs. 460.80 Lakhs SME IPO on 14 June 2021. The IPO is proposed to be listed on BSE's SME platform. The company will make a fresh issue of Equity Shares.

Initial Public Offer is of 23,04,000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company for cash at Rs. 20 per Equity Share (including a share premium of Rs. 10 per Equity Share) aggregating up to Rs. 460.80 lakhs.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Inventure Merchant Banker is the lead manager to the issue and Satellite Corporate Services is the registrar to the issue. The issue will close on 17th June 2021.

The company treats marketing and advertising fundamentals to business strategy and revenue management. It provides outdoor, print, ground events/activations and digital marketing. The company's primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising.

The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on roads, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, etc.

The company's outdoor media operations are spread across Mumbai and Thane. The company helps its clients run a focused campaign in consumer-populated areas. The company is focused on cost-effective and impactful solutions tailor-made as per their client needs so that their clients get the necessary reach and frequency to further propel their business.

The company is also engaged in events management which includes planning, organizing, and managing events. Navoday Enterprises manage commercial events, corporate events, cultural events, and also small brand promotion events for their clients.

They are also engaged in branding and designing through print and online & digital media. And also design various publicity materials for their clients such as Pham plates, brochures, flyers, etc. for their own consumption. The company has in-house design capabilities for the same.

The company has always believed in the best quality in its services. The company is dedicated to the quality of its services and adheres to quality standards as prescribed by its clients. The company strives for complete transparency and satisfaction of its clients with an unwavering thrust and focus on professional excellence and integrity.

It is focused on increasing the number of client relationships and having more relationship managers to service these relationships. Its strategy is to increase the number of client relationships and then leverage those client relationships into offering a whole suite of financial products.

Navoday Enterprises believes in offering competitive prices to their customers. This helps the company to sustain the competition and claim a position of strength in the marketplace.

