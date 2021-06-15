Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and mobile app transactions by over 51%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Netcore Cloud, the leading global full-stack martech company today announced that Sendo, one of the leading e-commerce brands in Vietnam, has increased sales on their website and mobile app by over 51 per cent, with its AI-led multi-channel customer engagement platform.

Sendo is the largest home-grown Vietnamese e-commerce retailer and one of the top-10 online commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, connecting over 30 million buyers and 500,000 sellers nationwide.

As an app-first e-commerce brand, Sendo needed a robust multi-channel marketing platform to personalize customer engagement across their website and mobile app. Additionally, since Sendo offered multiple limited time-bound sales promotions, they also needed to craft and deliver personalized communication to relevant customer segments without delay.

This tied right back to Netcore's core competency, having been a formidable player in the 1:1 customer engagement space for over 20 years. In fact, 75 per cent of Asia's unicorns leverage Netcore to effectively engage and retain their customers at scale.

In response to Sendo's challenges, Netcore's advanced customer engagement platform helped them analyze and engage with their customers across email, website, and mobile app. These personalized and contextual onsite notifications were triggered based on specific user events on their website and mobile app - helping them deliver seamless e-shopping experiences while also driving 26% of web traffic to their mobile app.

In addition, Sendo leveraged Netcore Smart Push, an industry-first technology to increase app push notification delivery which resulted in a 21 per cent increase in app launches. Their time-sensitive app push notification campaigns were also delivered at 2X speed; positively impacting engagement and conversions.

Duc Pham, Buyer Engagement Director at Sendo, commented, "Netcore Cloud has helped us increase app engagement by 21% and overall online transactions by 51 per cent. Their team has always ensured excellent service levels and has consulted us to leverage the best solution for all our business leads."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud, further elaborated, "The e-commerce industry is witnessing tremendous growth in terms of customer acquisition; especially in Southeast Asia. The pressing need to engage intelligently with customers to magnify CLTV and retention through hyper-personalized experiences is something that Netcore Cloud has excelled in over the years. We are delighted to be playing a vital role in Sendo's incredible growth story and look forward to helping them scale new heights in customer and revenue growth in the future as well."

