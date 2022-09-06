Next Education announces the launch of its flagship academic solution, Next 360

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): During the pandemic-induced lockdown, there was an increase in learning loss among learners of all ages. Several kinds of research conducted over the last three years indicate an urgent need to reassess educational strategies and utilize technology to help students develop new-age skills. Today's educators need to shift to a futuristic approach to teaching-learning to infuse 21st-century skills in students through technology integration.
The NEP 2020 identifies 21st-century skills under three main categories namely, learning skills, like critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication; life skills, like flexibility, leadership, initiative, productivity and social skills; and literacy skills, like information, media and technology skills. Aiming to bridge the gap in skill acquisition in the current educational model, Next Education, a SaaS-based technology-driven company revolutionizing the K-12 sector in India, has announced the launch of its flagship solution, Next 360. It is a comprehensive academic program that will develop and improve 21st-century skills in students.
Next 360 is aligned with the company's vision to inspire students to adopt learning as a way of life and prepare them for an unprecedented future. The one-of-its-kind academic program offers multi-fold benefits to students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions. It provides a curriculum that seamlessly integrates impactful audiovisuals, hands-on activities, simulations, lesson plans, books, and assessments while giving the teachers a well-structured and detailed plan of action. Designed and developed with a holistic teaching-learning approach, it offers a skill-based learning approach emphasizing language development.
Beas Dev Ralhan, Chief Executive Officer, Next Education India Pvt Ltd, said, "The current generation of learners is disproportionately affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Indian schools are at a crossroads, and it is high time that we initiate a conscious shift to quality-driven, growth-oriented pedagogies that can have a far-reaching impact. Our solution, Next 360, provides exactly this. It is an apt all-in-one, affordable and comprehensive academic program, designed to eliminate the obstacles in achieving 21st-century learning."
Under the program, the students will be provided with an academic kit and state-of-the-art learning resources. Backed by Next OS, an optimum platform solution equipped with award-winning content, adaptive assessments, they also receive access to a full software stack, self-learning student app, and innovative experiential learning solutions.
The teacher's deliverables include access to lesson plans, resource kits, teacher upskilling programs, and platform training support, to name a few.
Next 360 also offers an Administrative Operating System to educational institutes for communication, student feedback, attendance management, report card generation, admission management, fee management and many more. Parents receive a full-fledged home mentoring solution, for performance monitoring of their children, and parent connect programs.
With the launch of Next 360, its one-in-all flagship solution, Next Education plans to reach 2000+ schools, 1,000,000 students, and 50000+ teachers. By accelerating the teaching-learning progress through relevant remedial actions, the newly launched solution will also enable schools to cut down costs significantly by relying on a central all-in-one platform for their entire academic and administrative operations
Next Education India Pvt Ltd is the country's leading comprehensive edtech solutions provider for the K-12 segment. They have a plethora of innovative products and solutions, including award-winning digital content and optimal platform solutions that drive their school partnership programs to perfection. Next Education also caters to all the academic and administrative needs of the K-12 stakeholders and provides complete academic and administrative consultancy to schools through a variety of products and services.
This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)
