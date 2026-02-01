PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: In a landmark branding and city-integration move, Roswalt Realty has acquired the naming rights of Oshiwara Metro Station for one year, officially rebranding it as Roswalt Realty Oshiwara. The announcement was marked by a special on-ground event at the station, celebrating the association between urban mobility and one of Mumbai's fastest-growing real estate brands.

The initiative reinforces Roswalt Realty's deep-rooted presence in the Oshiwara-Andheri West corridor, a key residential and commercial hub in the city. By associating with a high-footfall public infrastructure landmark, Roswalt Realty aims to build everyday recall while strengthening its connection with the communities it serves.