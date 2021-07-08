NIIT and Axis Bank partner to launch a Digital Banking Academy

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, and Axis Bank, third largest private sector bank in India, have launched a FinTech Professional Programme under the Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy.
The course is designed to build future ready FinTech Professionals for Axis Bank.
The FinTech Professional Programme is the first programme being launched under this Academy and offers graduates with 0-3 years of experience an opportunity to join Axis Bank as Deputy Manager (IT).
The programme is immersive in nature, where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity, as they would face in their role. Post successful completion of this 18-week programme, the candidate will be deployed at Axis Bank under any of the following FinTech roles:
Full Stack Developer
BA Product Owner
Infra and DevOps
Quality Assurance
Speaking on the launch Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "At NIIT, we have been working with the Industry for close to four decades and are focused on delivering training programmes in line with the emerging talent requirements of the industry. We are delighted to launch a fresh batch of FinTech Professional Programme powered by Axis Bank. The programme is an initiative of 'Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy', to create future-ready FinTech Professionals. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to the bank's growth plans by creating industry ready FinTech professionals."
For more information please visit: (https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/banking-and-finance/fintech-professional-programme)
