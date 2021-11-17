NIIT and Axis Bank partner to launch FinTech Engineering Programme

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy, a joint initiative by Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, and NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), has launched its second programme for experienced IT professionals - "FinTech Engineering Programme" that offers a great career as "FrontEnd and BackEnd Application Developers" with Freecharge, one of the leading digital platforms for financial service's and a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank.
The Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy was launched this year for building a high-quality talent pool for Axis Bank in FinTech Roles. The Academy has been successfully running the 'FinTech Professional Programme' under this joint initiative.
The FinTech Engineering Programme offers graduates with 1+ years of experience an opportunity to become FinTech professionals and join Freecharge as Deputy Manager (IT). The programme is immersive in nature, where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity, as they would face in their role. Post successful completion of this 12 weeks immersive programme, learners will be deployed in FinTech roles at FreeCharge as either FrontEnd Application Developer or BackEnd Application Developer.
The course will include a common Foundation Module upon completion of which, candidates will undergo modules related to FrontEnd Developer or BackEnd Developer roles. The course will culminate with a project where candidates will apply and demonstrate the competencies that they have gained over the course.
Overall, the programme will include exposure to live projects and extensive practice and mentoring to enable candidates to acquire the experience and confidence to perform in their roles.
Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, " At NIIT, we have always believed in working closely with the industry to build talent which is future ready and is equipped with modern digital and technology skills. We had recently launched the Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy, in collaboration with Axis Bank, to build talent for the fintech sector. Today, we are announcing the FinTech Engineering Programme from the Academy to prepare candidates for a promising engineering career in Freecharge by Axis Bank. This is another milestone in our efforts to build a strong talent pipeline for the bank."
Siddharth Mehta, MD & CEO Freecharge stated, "At Freecharge, we have always believed in nurturing & grooming budding talent by providing them with the right training opportunities. Through our partnership with NIIT, a leader in the skill development space, we look forward to building a talent pool of industry-ready engineers, who are not just proficient in technology, but also have a good understanding of the FinTech domain."
For more information please visit: (https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/software-engineering/fintech-engineering-program)
