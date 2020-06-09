JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Sleepwell launches the first-of-its-kind retail initiative with 'Sleepwell@Home'
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

NIIT and Rio Tinto Extend Their Partnership With a 5-Year Contract Extension

Topics
Niit

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
NIIT

New Delhi/Atlanta, GA, June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO, LON: RIO) is a leading global mining and refining group, operating in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of USD 43 billion, producing materials essential to human progress.

"We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NIIT and Rio Tinto Extend Their Partnership With a 5-Year Contract Extension

The third edition of Data Science Congress (DSC) 2020 virtual, an initiative of Aegis School of Data Science and Cyber Security; with support of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Chamber partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI); powered by mUni Campus, with support of Cloud4C & Dunhummby for maximum women participation concluded with a bigger bang this year with participation from across industries, sectors and nationalities on June 6th and 7th.

New Delhi/Atlanta, GA, June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO, LON: RIO) is a leading global mining and refining group, operating in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of USD 43 billion, producing materials essential to human progress.

"We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

NIIT and Rio Tinto Extend Their Partnership With a 5-Year Contract Extension

New Delhi/Atlanta, GA, June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO, LON: RIO) is a leading global mining and refining group, operating in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of USD 43 billion, producing materials essential to human progress.

"We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22