NIIT and Rio Tinto Extend Their Partnership With a 5-Year Contract Extension

New Delhi/Atlanta, GA, June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO, LON: RIO) is a leading global mining and refining group, operating in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of USD 43 billion, producing materials essential to human progress.

"We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

