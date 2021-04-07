NIIT- IFBI in association with Axis Bank announces fresh batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Relationship Management

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), a subsidiary of NIIT Limited and India's leading Banking training institute announces fresh batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Relationship Management leading to a career with Axis Bank in Relationship Management roles.

The course designed to build high-quality talent for Axis Bank will be delivered by Axis Bank - NIIT Academy of Relationship and Wealth Management.

Axis Bank and NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) entered into the exclusive partnership in May 2020 to launch the Axis Bank - NIIT Academy for building high-quality talent for Axis Bank in Relationship Banking and Wealth Management Roles.

The world is witnessing rapid growth in high net-worth investors expecting superior advisory and bespoke relationship management services. Banks around the globe are focused on building Relationship and Wealth professionals with deep expertise in providing high-quality services to clients.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "At NIIT, we have been working with the Industry for close to four decades and have a keen understanding of the changing workforce requirements. Many leading Banks and Financial Institutions have partnered with NIIT-IFBI to build future-ready talent in line with the changing talent requirements of the Industry. We are delighted to launch a fresh batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Relationship Management in partnership with Axis Bank. We look forward to contributing to Axis Bank's growth plans by building high-quality talent for the Bank."

The Academy is currently offering two programs: Program in Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Relationship Management for graduates with 0 - 3 years of experience who will join as Priority banking - Relationship Managers in Axis Bank; a Certification program to upskill and reskill the existing Relationship Managers of Axis Bank. The programmes are a combination of campus training, Internship and on-the-job training to make future-ready banking professionals.

The batches of Post Graduate Diploma are successfully launched and the application window for this quarter's batch will be opening shortly.

For more information please visit: (https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/banking-and-finance/priority-banking-programme)

