NITTE announces entrance exam, NUCAT 2022 for full-time BTech Program

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV): NITTE (Deemed to be University), one of the leading universities in India, announces its national level entrance exam, NITTE University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) 2022 for the BTech program at NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT).

NUCAT will be held during the period from June 24th to 27th, 2022. The registration process for the exam has commenced. Interested candidates can register for NUCAT 2022 at apply.nitte.edu.in.

NITTE University is offering scholarships for 20 per cent of the seats in each branch for the toppers in NUCAT. The scholarships amount to 20 per cent - 40 per cent of the prescribed fee.

N Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, NITTE (Deemed to be University) says "We at NITTE University take great pride in launching a national level engineering entrance examination for the academic year 2022. The university invites all eligible candidates to register for NUCAT and join the NITTE cohort to experience the finest education. We are on a mission to deliver excellent and quality education to generate competent, skilled and humane professionals in various domains. We look forward to welcoming our new students for the upcoming academic year."

The remotely proctored online test will be executed in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format with a total of 120 questions and will have a time duration of 120 minutes.

NUCAT will be divided into three sections namely Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be no negative marking for a wrong answer. The syllabus will be equivalent to that of the Class 11 & 12 CBSE/State Board curriculum.

NMAMIT offers advanced undergraduate programs like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Biotechnology, Civil, Computer & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Information Science, Mechanical, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence. The UG programs are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

NMAMIT has a strong placement record with noted companies such as JSW, Prestige Construction, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, JK Cement Ltd, Hitachi, ABB Power Grids, Juniper Networks, L & T Technology Services, Intel, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Syngene International, Amazon, Sony India, Oracle, VMWare, J P Morgan, etc.

Around 1072 students were successfully placed in 2021, with the highest package being Rs 45.64 Lakh per annum. The institute has also been placed in the 'Platinum' category for having high industry linkages by the AICTE-CII Survey of Industry-Linked Technical Institutes 2020.

NITTE (Deemed to be University) is one among eight Indian Universities to rank in the Top 300 of the world's Universities in the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

The university has its roots in a group of Institutions established by the NITTE Education Trust. The Trust was established in 1979 by Late Justice KS Hegde, Judge of the Supreme Court and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, with the mission of empowering rural youth through quality education and healthcare.

The Trust has established 40+ institutions spread across three campuses at NITTE, Mangalore and Bengaluru and has over 20000+ students and 4500+ faculty.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)