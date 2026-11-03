Niyyam™ Launches Digital Mutual Fund Platform Built Around Investor Understanding PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2: The Bengaluru-based fintech platform brings mutual fund investing, financial education, and goal-based planning tools together, with more than 200 educational resources and 50+ financial calculators. Niyyam™, a digital mutual fund distribution platform focused on informed and disciplined investing, has gone live in India. The platform brings mutual fund investing, financial education, financial calculators, and goal-based planning tools together in a single digital experience, with an emphasis on helping investors understand the financial goals behind their decisions. Operated by Tech Margon Wealth Private Limited, an AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor with ARN 360119, Niyyam™ is designed for individuals who want to explore financial concepts, examine calculations relevant to their goals, and access mutual fund investing through one platform.

The platform offers more than 200 educational articles and resources, over 50 financial calculators and planning tools, and Retirement Goal Intelligence™ (RGI), a rule-based framework for examining retirement-related estimates. These capabilities support the company's broader approach: connecting financial knowledge and practical planning tools with the investor's journey. A Digital Platform With an Understanding-First Approach For many people, investing involves questions that extend beyond selecting a financial product. They may need to understand their objectives, determine how much they can invest, examine the time available to pursue a goal, and learn about the assumptions behind financial calculations. Niyyam™ has been built to bring these considerations closer to the investment experience. Its educational resources and calculators are available alongside its mutual fund distribution offering, giving users tools to explore financial questions before and during their investment journey.

"Most investing journeys still begin with a product screen. We believe they should begin with a question: what is the investor trying to achieve, and what does that goal require?" said Ashok Prasad, Founder of Niyyam™. The platform's approach is captured in the principle "Learn �' Understand �' Calculate �' Invest." It reflects the company's view that financial knowledge, understanding, and practical calculations can help users examine their choices with greater context. It does not imply that any sequence can remove investment risk or guarantee a particular outcome. What Investors Can Access on Niyyam™ Niyyam™ brings together three main elements of the digital investing experience:

- Mutual fund investing: Access to the platform's mutual fund distribution offering. - Financial education: More than 200 educational articles and resources covering mutual funds, systematic investment plans (SIPs), taxation, financial planning, retirement, investment risks, and investor awareness. - Financial calculators and planning tools: More than 50 tools covering areas such as savings, budgeting, investments, inflation, retirement requirements and goal-based financial scenarios. The platform also publishes educational explainers and updates on relevant market and regulatory developments, encouraging users to consult official sources for authoritative information. The calculators allow users to examine estimates using defined inputs and assumptions. Results are illustrative and may differ from actual outcomes, particularly when they involve market-linked investments.

"An execution button without financial understanding is not enough. We built Niyyam™ to bring the goal, the numbers, the knowledge and the investment journey closer together," Prasad said. Retirement Goal Intelligence™ as a Supporting Capability The platform includes Retirement Goal Intelligence™ (RGI), a rule-based and explainable informational framework designed to help users examine their retirement position under stated assumptions. Using information supplied by users, RGI can present indicators such as estimated retirement requirements, projected corpus, potential funding gaps, and retirement progress. Users can vary relevant inputs to explore how their estimates change. RGI does not predict market returns, guarantee retirement outcomes, or recommend individual mutual fund schemes. Its outputs depend on the information and assumptions used and should be interpreted as estimates rather than certain predictions.

The framework forms one part of Niyyam™'s broader offering, rather than defining the entire platform. Building a Connected Digital Investing Experience Niyyam™'s product philosophy is "Complexity Inside. Simplicity Outside." The idea is to use technology to process financial calculations and relationships while presenting information in a form that users can navigate and understand. "There is no shortage of financial information today. The challenge is making that information meaningful in the context of an individual's financial life. Niyyam™ is our attempt to bring education, numbers, goals and investing into one connected experience," Prasad said. The platform is available through its website and Android Application India's Mutual Fund Industry: Context for the Launch

Niyyam™ enters a market in which mutual funds have become a significant channel for household investment participation. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry's assets under management stood at approximately ₹85.76 lakh crore as of July 31, 2026. The industry recorded approximately 28.09 crore mutual fund folios, while SIP contributions reached ₹31,961 crore during July 2026. These figures provide context for the scale of the mutual fund industry. Niyyam™'s stated focus is to complement digital access to mutual fund investing with educational content and practical planning tools that help users explore financial decisions in the context of their goals.

About Niyyam™ Niyyam™ is a digital mutual fund distribution platform operated by Tech Margon Wealth Private Limited, an AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor with ARN 360119. The platform combines mutual fund investing, investor education, financial calculators, and goal-based planning tools, including Retirement Goal Intelligence™. Website: https://www.niyyam.com Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.niyyam Founder: Ashok Prasad Operating entity: Tech Margon Wealth Private Limited AMFI ARN: 360119 Media contact: Ashok Prasad Email: ashok@niyyam.com Phone: +91-9886269307 Industry data source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), July 2026 monthly industry data. Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. Information provided through Niyyam™ is intended for general educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal, tax or other professional advice, or as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any mutual fund or other investment product. Retirement Goal Intelligence™ provides estimates based on user inputs and defined assumptions; it does not predict market returns or guarantee financial outcomes.

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