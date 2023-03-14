NSSPL breaking the barriers and touching the heights by providing world class technologies and excellent services to its valuable clients

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsReach): Natural Storage Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has completed 25 years and celebrating its silver jubilee this year.

In the year 1997, NSSPL was started by three young entrepreneurs Yogesh Dahiya, Late Bharat Revar and Haresh Kacha at Rajkot. They started by supplying normal cold storage machinery with limited manpower. There might be less resources at that point in time, but the motivation and passion to create something big value added infrastructure was already there in the heart and minds of these three entrepreneurs.

They were very clear about how they wanted to run this company and where they want to see the company in the future, they had a pellucid mission and vision since the beginning. They wanted to be known by the customers for providing the latest technology which is cost-effective, with a state-of-the-art installation. They started providing solutions with the world's best technologies which helped them to succeed in the competitive market.

Natural Storage Solutions Pvt.Ltd. has always aligned with changing technology and continuously upgrade its manufacturing facility to produce the highest quality systems, which are eco-friendly with low operating costs and user-friendly for its valued clients. This mindset of continuously adapting to the changes brought them to the top. NSSPL's core strength is its young dedicated passionate workforce which is ready to meet any challenges.

They are continuously engaged to provide excellent after-sales service to valuable customers. NSSPL always strive to improve the output of each employee by giving them the utmost support and liberty to work independently. The company is also engaged with various leading brands and key technology providers across the globe to bring the best F & V processing and storage technology, Food Processing Technologies and systems to the world which benefit Farmers & end-users. By using cutting-edge technology, NSSPL contributes its support to reduce post-harvest losses thereby serving society and the nations.

Speaking about one of the founders of the company, Yogesh Dahiya, who is also the Managing Director of the company. Has given more than 2 decades to this company, and with his knowledge and experience in this field, he empowers young employees and becomes a driving force for the company and for the people working in the company. He used to focus on various work at times and still does the same because he believes in diving into the pool and then learning how to swim instead of just thinking. He runs his life with this quote, "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." by Walt Disney.

The company provides a wide range of services in their portfolio. One is Trunkey Projects, which includes French Fries Line, Fruits and Vegetable Processing, Cold storage, Dairy storage, Seafood storage, Freeze dying, Chilling and Refrigeration plants, Process plant automation, Old Plants and Machinery upgradation and Block Ice Plants. The company also holds a variety of equipment, like the French Fries Line, IQF/Tunner freezer, Spiral freezer, Gea Screw Compressor package, Freon based Rack Systems, Chiller packages, Material handling equipment, HP, LP, Ammonia Pump Skid, Valves and controls, Air cooling units, and Evaporative condensers.

NSSPL also serves various other services like Project Consultancy, Preparation of Project Reports, Financial/Loan Assistance, and Subsidy support from various agencies, are the few things that fall under their consultancy services.

NSSPL has recently executed Funwave French Fries line Projects at Morbi Rajkot on turnkey basis. It is also excuting a French Fries Project for First Choice Foods Pvt. Ltd. at Nepal. NSSPL clientele base includes almost all food processing companies e.g. Hyfun Food , Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo, Atop, Banas Dairy to name a few. NSSPL has also executed projects in Arfican countires like PRIMLAKS at Lagos, Senegindia SA at Senegal to name a few.

Companies like IVI INC, GEA, Alfa laval, and Isolcell who have specialization in their respective sectors are the Global Partner of NSSPL. It has recently hired world-leading consultant David Hollier on its board to deliver word class food processing equipment and projects.

Breaking the doors of success, NSSPL is now launching new products and services that will boost the growth of the company and also will help the clients in the ways no one can ever imagine. With diversified portfolio NSSPL has ambitious plan of growth in next two year to cross a turnover of Rs 250 Cr.

It is said that the growth of any brand, organization, institution depends on the person/people handling it. In this matter, Yogesh Dahiya, the managing director of the company is all set with the passion of a young entrepreneur and the skills and knowledge of an experienced one.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)