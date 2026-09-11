VMPL New Delhi [India], September 11: Serious questions are being raised about how Odyssey describes, sources and markets its home elevators. The company's documentation reportedly identifies the product as a "traction elevator." However, the product appears to use drum-winding technology while being marketed to customers as an electric lift. These are not merely different words for the same thing. They refer to different lifting arrangements, and customers deserve a clear explanation of what technology is actually being supplied. This raises a direct question: Who is Odyssey trying to mislead - and why? If the product uses drum-winding technology, why is the documentation describing it as a traction elevator? Why is an established, older lifting mechanism being presented as a new or advanced technology? And why are customers being encouraged to associate the product with modern innovation when drum-winding is one of the oldest technologies used in lifts?

The company's founders have reportedly described the product as incorporating new technology. But drum-winding systems have been used in the lift industry for decades. Calling an old mechanism "new technology" without clearly explaining what, if anything, is genuinely new about the system risks creating a misleading impression among customers, particularly those without a technical background. Are Odyssey's Founders Misleading Customers - or Do They Simply Lack the Technical Understanding of Home Elevators and Rely Too Heavily on Marketing? There are also questions about the company's claims regarding its origin and manufacturing role. Odyssey is understood to source the product from Turkey, yet it reportedly presents the technology as European and describes itself as a manufacturer. Customers are entitled to ask what "European technology" actually means in this context. Does it refer to the design, the components, the manufacturing process or simply the marketing language?

Similarly, if Odyssey does not manufacture the elevator itself, why does it present itself as the manufacturer? Where is the product actually made? Which company physically manufactures it? And why should customers accept a manufacturing claim that may not accurately identify the source of the equipment? The certificate itself raises further concerns. If it describes the product as a traction elevator while the supplied product appears to operate using drum-winding technology, customers need to know whether the certificate relates to the actual equipment being sold. Several questions therefore require clear and documented answers: Was the product tested and certified in the same configuration supplied to customers? Why does the documentation identify it as a traction elevator if the product appears to use drum-winding technology? What exactly is meant by "electric lift"? Where is the elevator manufactured? Why is a product sourced from Turkey being promoted as European technology? And on what basis does Odyssey describe itself as the manufacturer?

There are also questions regarding the organisation that issued the certification. If its authorisation or eligibility to certify the relevant product expired in 2022, the validity and continuing relevance of certificates associated with the elevator must be independently verified. A certificate is meaningful only when the issuing organisation is properly authorised and the document accurately describes the product being sold. For elderly homeowners and other non-technical customers, these distinctions are especially important. They may rely on the company's claims, certificates and marketing materials when deciding whether to purchase an expensive home elevator. They should not be expected to determine independently whether a product marketed as new technology is actually based on one of the oldest lift mechanisms.

Odyssey should publish the complete certification record, identify the actual manufacturer and manufacturing location, explain the Turkey-Europe connection, and demonstrate that the technology described in its documentation matches the equipment supplied to customers. If the product is drum-winding, why is it being described as traction, marketed as new technology and presented as European manufacturing? Odyssey Elevators - https://odysseyelevators.com/ Brio Elevators - https://brioelevators.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)