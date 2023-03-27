OneWood Modular Furniture plans retail outlets across Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): After witnessing tremendous success in parts of Himachal Pradesh and the Chandigarh Tri-City Region, Onewood, a modular furniture company, has decided to open its first factory-owned display centre in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, focused solely on Modular Furniture. Once the brand cements its position in this region, it aims to expand further into other promising markets such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Hamirpur.

Being a factory outlet, Onewood is able to keep costs to a minimum while maintaining quality standards at the same time. 'As of now, we do not have plans to offer franchise stores. Factory-owned outlets will help us control overhead and provide the same quality as other brands at a much lower cost'.

At the helm of affairs is Sarthak Sharma, a 31-year-old Engineer turned Entrepreneur. In the words of Sarthak, 'Solan is just the right place to begin our retail journey. It is the most promising market in Himachal, providing a vast catchment area in neighbouring regions such as Kandaghat and Kumarhatti. Customers from the neighbouring Shimla district also prefer to shop in Solan.'

As for what the future holds, Sarthak has an interesting view. "Brands are beginning to realise that the future of retail lies in Tier-2, Tier-3, and village cities and towns." The requirement for modular furniture in these places is growing rapidly, with little or no competition for existing vendors. Even the giants of the furniture e-commerce space are now marking their presence in these regions. Healthy competition from these brands will help mature the market. Regardless of the weight of the brand name, ultimately, customers will choose the one offering quality products as well as after-sales service.

About the company, Onewood is a modular furniture company based out of the Kala Amb Industrial Area of Himachal Pradesh. The product offerings include Modular Furniture, Customised Wooden Doors and Solid Wood Furniture. However, it is their flagship product, Modular Kitchens, that helped catapult the brand onto the furniture retail map.

