Online learning app StockDaddy scores 20K+ registrations within a week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 21 (ANI/GIPR): Gurugram-based Ed-tech start-up, EaseMyTrade, received a phenomenal response at the launch of its stock market learning app, StockDaddy.
The app was launched on Friday (December 10, 2021) on all the major platforms, including Play Store and App Store.
Till Thursday evening, more than 20,000 users had registered for various courses on StockDaddy. EaseMyTrade has targeted this app to a vast section of society, unable to get returns on their investments due to lack of information and insight on the bourses.
As an ed-tech platform, StockDaddy guides people on how they can make a secondary or might be the primary source of income by just learning stock market skills.
According to 23-year-old Alok Kumar, CEO & Founder of EaseMyTrade, "There are numerous benefits of trading in the stock market for both businesses and individuals, but only a small populace reaps them. The majority of people still treat trading and investment as gambling due to the prevailing misconceptions and myths. StockDaddy is an initiative to dispel all these negativities from society and helps them better understand the nitty-gritty of stock market trading."
StockDaddy started its mission of educating the masses about equity trading through short-term online and offline courses. "The courses aim to develop a solid understanding of the stock market, whilst building the key intellectual and vocational skills that will enable the budding investors to succeed in any circumstances," Alok Kumar added.
After people's astounding response to StockDaddy, promoters of this app expect one lakh subscription by year-end and five lakhs by March 2022. Alok Kumar believes that instead of focusing on competitors, businesses should develop solutions that may meet the short-term and long-term needs of their customers.
According to him, "StockDaddy is a holistic platform to learn, back test and practice trading. Features like free Self-learning platform, podcast, unique study material, inbuilt notes, regular updates on IPOs and technical analysis can effectively turn a novice investor into an expert."
