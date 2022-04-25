Onsurity wins 'Insurtech Debutante Company of the Year' at IIA Annual Insurtech Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Onsurity, India's first tech-led monthly subscription-based employee health benefits platform, has won the "Insurtech Debutante Company of the year" award at the India Insurtech Association (IIA) Insurtech Awards for 2022 for initiating innovative practices to bring a change in the way India Inc, especially start-ups and SMEs, subscribe for their health and wellness needs.

Yogesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Onsurity received the award from Srinivasan Gopalan, Director - National Insurance Academy at a gala event organised by IIA on April 23, 2022.

"We are proud to be recognized for this monumental achievement. It's an honour for me to receive this award from Srinivasan Gopalan, who has always inspired me to build a sustainable business. Onsurity is achieving new heights with unparalleled growth that is elevating the best healthcare benefits and wellness programs for our members and encouraging health benefits across a community of more than 2,000+ SMEs in India," says Yogesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO-Onsurity.

"I'm very proud of our team who has continually raised the bar. The IIA award is a validation of the hard work and dedication put forth by our people, the excellence of our development programmes, and the ground-breaking efforts put behind conceptualising our products and executing services," said Kulin Shah, Co-founder & COO-Onsurity.

He further added, "The win motivates us to continuously improve our offering and step ahead in our mission of owning the employee health benefits value chain and claims experience in the industry."

Congratulating Onsurity for the award, Shwetank Verma, Co-founder, India Insurtech Association said, "We extend our heartiest congratulations to Onsurity on being the insurtech debutante of the year. They have brought much needed innovation to the group health space - an important and growing area and IIA looks forward to their continued growth and success."

Onsurity, in its endeavor, to democratize healthcare is consistently trying to disrupt the employee health benefits space. It is providing seamless experience to its clientele through 'innovative high' with an aim to capture lives through their healthcare sachet.

Recognized as India's most prestigious awards for the insurtech industry, the IIA are organised annually and recognizes and honours organizations in the categories such as Best Insurtech player, best innovative player etc.

Founded in 2020, Onsurity simplifies employee healthcare with technology solutions that make healthcare work for everyone. With 2,00,000 members and over 2,000 companies and partners including WhiteHat Jr, Visa, Jupiter Money, Pantaloons, MagicPin, DealShare, among others - Onsurity is democratising the healthcare experience for SME and their workforce across India. Onsurity is India's top 10 Innovative Fintech Start-up recognised by The Digital Fifth, has built smarter technology that's easy to use, gives people an advocate in their health journey, and helps employers unblock working capital by managing costs.

Onsurity, headquartered in Bengaluru is backed by Quona Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Whiteboard Capital, and other leading healthcare and technology investors and advisors.

Read more about Onsurity at (https://www.onsurity.com).

