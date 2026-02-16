VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: OPPO India's recently launched K14x 5G goes on sale today, 16 February 2026, across Flipkart and the OPPO India E-store. Designed to deliver Power, Performance and Smoothness for worry-free everyday use, the OPPO K14x 5G combines long-lasting battery life, smooth system performance, and a premium, durable design making it a dependable all-rounder for students, early jobbers, and value-conscious users.

Priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the OPPO K14x 5G is available in two colour options--Icy Blue and Prism Violet. Consumers can avail an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on the 4GB and 6GB variants with select bank offers on the day of sale, along with No-Cost EMI options for up to three months, bringing the effective prices to ₹13,499 and ₹15,499 respectively. And after 20th February, both variants will get instant discount of INR 1000, so the effective prices will be ₹13,999 and ₹15,999.