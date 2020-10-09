Overcome your fear of public speaking, become a better version of yourself with Toastmasters

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased.

Inevitably, public speaking has become part and parcel of the lives of millions. However, as the fact remains, people fear speaking in public more than dying.

Toastmasters International, a 96-year old global organization, provides you with a platform to shape your communication and leadership skills. Each member who joins the organization gets to achieve his or her personal goals that revolve around these skills, within weeks.

In a typical Toastmasters club meeting, you get to listen to some prepared speeches that are based on objectives from Pathways, an educational program, tailored to support the personal and professional growth of individuals. You also witness a team of role players committed to providing quality to each participant.

When you are on stage in a meeting, every role player has at least one part to play. While an ah-counter keeps track of the number of filler words in your speech for you, a timer gestures you with polite signals to let you know your timing checkpoints.

While an evaluator looks for your speech strengths and areas of improvement to hone your speaking skills, a grammarian looks for word charms you use in your talks and real-time grammatical corrections to help you with your language.

Besides, the entire meeting is hosted by a Toastmaster of the day and is reviewed by a general evaluator to keep a quality check on the event. The meetings also have an important session known as Table Topics, which essentially help in building impromptu speaking skills.

In Toastmasters, every role player is pivotal in another's journey of growth. And just as much you choose a role to aid someone new speaking on stage, you learn the value of being a part of the fraternity as a whole.

Furthermore, the culture of mentorship and evaluation helps streamline the improvement of an individual.

When it comes to speaking in public and helping your peers lead, Toastmasters don't just restrict their learnings within their clubs, and also celebrate the idea of communication in the outer world too. People join hands together to host events from humble joint meetings in local, to huge annual conferences across countries.

The organization invites its members to take up semi-annual and annual leadership roles, offers awards and recognition for one's work and most interestingly, hosts contests such as the World Championship of Public Speaking for speech enthusiasts.

Above all, Toastmasters International has provided so much not only to corporates, businesses and speaking stars, but also the people living regular lives. It has helped people become better at time management, improve their interpersonal skills, and explore networking opportunities. It has helped people discover their voices for the greater society and workplaces. To know more and become a member, you can share your intent here.

District 98 comprises 235 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 plus clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.

