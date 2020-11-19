Padre Media acquires leading India-based consumer Tech Site and YouTube channel Guiding Tech

You would like to read
San Juan [Puerto Rico], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Padre Media is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition of guidingtech.com - a leading technology and how-to site for all things tech.
The acquisition also includes top global YouTube channels Guiding Tech and GT Hindi, among others. Padre Media owns and operates a portfolio of digital publishing businesses which help readers navigate today's complex and exciting world of tech, gadgets, software and hardware.
"Guiding Tech is a leading technology destination for millions of people and we are excited to welcome it into our Padre Media family. We look forward to combining Guiding Tech's editorial and video know-how with our operational expertise to become an even better resource for our growing audience," said Dan Brian, Founder and CEO of Padre Media.
From software to hardware and from Apple to Android, GuidingTech.com has been publishing a diverse library of articles and videos for over 10 years.
"We are delighted Guiding Tech has found a new home that will continue to grow the site's and YouTube channels' audience, and give it the attention and investment needed to take the GT brand to the next level," said Abhijeet Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Guiding Media, the company that owned Guiding Tech.
Abhijeet started this business in 2010 as the sole founder and has never taken outside funding.
"With online videos on pace to make up more than 82 per cent of all consumer internet traffic by 2022, we see Guiding Tech's premier YouTube channel as the perfect bridge to reach tech beginners and gurus alike in a whole new way," said Nick La Maina, Head of M & A at Padre.
Padre Media will keep all of the existing staff and writers onboard as well as increase investment in the already extensive library of videos and articles that have made the business a success today.
