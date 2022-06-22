Paradigm Realty launches affordable luxury project in Juhu-Santacruz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): Paradigm Realty Group, which has become a name to reckon with in the space of "Affordable Luxury" in Mumbai, has launched Paradigm Artteza, a gated community project in Juhu-Santacruz, one of the Mumbai's most aspirational locations.

Comprising two 9-storey towers of two wings each, Paradigm Artteza offers 2, 3, and 4BHK thoughtfully designed residences that will redefine luxury. The avant-garde dream residences have a starting price of Rs 2.88 crore.

"For the past seven years, we have delivered thousands of affordable luxury homes in Mumbai suburbs. With Paradigm Artteza, we are blending luxury with affordability and ushering in a paradigm shift in the real estate market of Mumbai. The project offers opulent features and brand experiences and comes with world-class amenities. Its location in one of the marquee residential addresses of Mumbai makes it a perfect choice for any family," said Parth Mehta, Founder and CMD of Paradigm Realty Group.

Some of the features and amenities at Paradigm Artteza include East-West facing Vastu-compliant residences, a roof-top sky lounge with exclusive indulgences, an expansive pool with aqua gym, high-tech mini theatre, indoor multipurpose court, business centre and library, outdoor dining with barbecue deck, senior citizen corner, yoga deck, 1 km dedicated walking track 100 feet above ground level, banquet hall, and many more.

Juhu-Santacruz, centrally located and well connected to all parts of Mumbai, is home to top Bollywood stars, sports celebrities, and corporate honchos. It is a well-heeled neighbourhood with luxury hotels, iconic fine dining venues, prestigious educational institutes and world-class healthcare facilities.

The project also comes with attractive payment options where one can own the dream home by paying just 20 per cent and the rest at the time of possession.

