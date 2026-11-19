VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: Party Smart is redefining how families and event hosts arrange catering for home celebrations and private gatherings with a convenient platform that connects customers with multiple restaurants and catering providers through a single request. Organising food for a home event often involves contacting several restaurants, comparing menus and prices, estimating food quantities, and finding a suitable catering option within a specific budget. Recognising these challenges, Party Smart aims to streamline the entire process by bringing customers and catering providers together through a simple and efficient quotation-based platform. Through Party Smart, customers can submit essential event details, including the event date, number of guests, preferred cuisine, budget, and location. Based on these requirements, the platform connects customers with suitable catering providers, making it easier to explore available options and make informed decisions.

MULTIPLE CATERING QUOTES THROUGH ONE SIMPLE REQUEST Party Smart initially focuses on home events and private gatherings involving approximately 20-100 guests. Its objective is to help customers receive up to five competitive catering quotations within 60 minutes, significantly reducing the time and effort involved in finding the right catering service. The platform's initial catering network is expected to cover a diverse range of popular cuisines, including Indian, Arabic, Pakistani, Filipino, and Lebanese. The vendor network will gradually expand based on customer preferences, market demand, and business growth. For restaurants and independent caterers, Party Smart offers an additional channel to connect with potential customers, receive relevant catering enquiries, and generate new business opportunities without relying solely on traditional customer acquisition methods.

A FOCUSED APPROACH TO HOME-EVENT SERVICES Instead of entering the market as a broad event-planning marketplace from the beginning, Party Smart is adopting a focused, phased growth strategy by prioritising catering services. "Get multiple catering quotes for your home event." By concentrating on catering initially, Party Smart aims to establish a reliable customer experience and develop a strong network of restaurants and catering partners. Following the establishment of its catering operations, the platform plans to explore additional home-event services, including waitstaff, decorations, entertainment, photography, cleaning services, and furniture rentals. This phased expansion strategy is intended to create a comprehensive ecosystem for home celebrations while ensuring that each service category is developed with the right vendor partnerships and customer demand.

MAKING HOME CELEBRATIONS EASIER AND MORE CONVENIENT Party Smart envisions transforming the way people organise food and related services for home celebrations by making the discovery and comparison process simpler, faster, and more transparent. By connecting customers with multiple catering providers through a single enquiry, the platform aims to reduce the complexity of event planning while enabling restaurants and caterers to reach a wider audience. With its customer-first approach, streamlined quotation model, and plans for future service expansion, Party Smart is working towards building a trusted platform for home-event catering and celebrations across India. ABOUT PARTY SMART Party Smart is a home-event catering platform designed to simplify the process of discovering, comparing, and arranging catering services for private celebrations and gatherings. The platform enables customers to submit their event requirements, including guest count, cuisine preferences, location, and budget, and connect with suitable restaurants and catering providers through a single request.

With a vision to make home-event planning more accessible and convenient, Party Smart aims to create meaningful connections between customers and service providers. Party Smart - Click. Done. Celebrate. MEDIA CONTACT Email: harish.mulchandani@gmail.com Phone: 971-585050601 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)