PBFIA partners with IFBA to boost the Plant-based Food Sector

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) and Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) collaborate with an aim to accelerate steps for the growth of the plant-based foods industry. The association will not only benefit plant-based food companies but also consumers as both IFBA's and PBFIA's goal is to keep consumer health and safety as the top priority.

With the pandemic, people became more conscious about their health, fitness and immunity and track the amount of specific nutrients they consume. Together, both organisations will make efforts to enhance awareness on healthy eating options and educate the stakeholders on how plant-based foods are the future of the food industry.

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director said, "Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) and Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) working together side by side will only make the stakeholders of the food and beverage industry happier, especially in the plant-based foods sector. Both organisations bring diverse experience in the food and beverage sector. The major driving factor of both organisations, is sustainability in all forms - environment, health, business and global impact. I am stoked to initiate and announce the long-term bond, not only amongst the two associations but also amongst individuals working in them."

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Jolly, Chairperson, IFBA said, "India has the largest vegetarian population and this trend is now catching up across the globe. We are extremely happy to collaborate with Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PFBIA) to support plant-based foods companies and their ecosystem. The association with PBFIA is a one-stop solution for connecting with numerous plant-based foods companies in order to educate the consumers about a healthier lifestyle."

Both the organisations will jointly work to grow the plant-based foods industry by achieving the following objectives:

To share knowledge about the food regulations and food safety to promote compliance, to grow the plant-based foods industry through building consumer trust and shared responsibility, to help sustain the plant-based foods industry through proactive engagement with the policy makers, institutions, academia and the regulators as well as building positive perception around and about the food processing industry.

IFBA is a food industry association formed earlier this year with a vision of "food for a better tomorrow". IFBA is a strong conduit for the food industry that actively engages with regulators, institutions and consumers to ensure food for a better tomorrow.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)