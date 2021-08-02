Penn GSE and MiraiNxt collaborate to announce a new program to accelerate entrepreneurial practice in education

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV Media): In an alliance with the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (PennGSE), the Indian organization MiraiNxt has announced its latest program, the Global Education Entrepreneurship, and Innovation certificate program to commence in October 2021.

This unique program is the first advanced certification focusing on addressing real-world issues to create new models and products in education and accelerating entrepreneurial practice in the field both in India and globally in times of change.

Participants also learn how to create innovative assessments, outcome pathway models, stakeholder diagrams, market maps, entrepreneurial pitches, and journey stories.

Founded in 1914, PennGSE at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia is a top-ranked Ivy League school specializing in transformative graduate programs in the fields of educational research. Recognized as the No.1 graduate school in Education, PennGSE is known to have established their 100-year legacy in nurturing some of the most influential leaders and committing to making a difference in the education industry with its rigorous and innovative research programs.

Dr. Jenny Zapf, founding Director of PennGSE's and Wharton's Education Entrepreneurship Program states, "We are excited by our new collaboration with MiraiNXT which brings together industry leaders from around the globe dedicated to creating the future of work and learning"

To reach out and support all education industry leaders, school leadership teams, entrepreneurs in education, researchers, and investors who are driven to address critical issues in education globally, PennGSE and MiraiNxt have collaborated to come up with the exemplary online, custom-designed program.

The certificate program takes the learners on an innovation journey that will span across 4 weeks and will consist of 6 customizable modules. Designed in a hybrid model with both synchronous - consisting of real-time virtual sessions - and asynchronous learning materials, the certificate program's pre-launch seats are being filled quickly.

The program blends global expertise, research, and practice from the University of Pennsylvania's top-ranked schools of education (PennGSE recognized as the No.1 graduate school in education), business (Wharton ranked the No.2 business school in the U.S.), design, and engineering in making sure their participants develop new knowledge and transform themselves into educational pioneers.

The objectives of the program are to understand the education & technology innovation landscape, foster a team culture of innovation, cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, use learning engineering to build and test new models, create conditions that accelerate program/service/product innovation, and connect research with practice to drive creativity and innovation.

Srividya Gunampalli, Founding Chairman of MiraiNXT, states, "We are extremely proud to announce this new and innovative program that may change the face of the education industry. We are committed to our mission to expand educational opportunities and continue to inspire and collaborate with students and industry leaders to create new pathways in teaching and learning."

MiraiNXT is an innovation-driven, technology-backed, and tomorrow-ready company. It has always been focused on changing the way the world views education. Setup in the GNITS Hyderabad campus with a student and staff body coming from culturally diverse backgrounds, they have been highly involved in transforming and expanding its engagement in education globally, building a global network to promote cross-disciplinary research to come up with innovative ideas to solve deep-rooted issues in the field of education.

MiraiNXT helps many advances towards a greater learning experience with a specifically tailored certification which is transforming the modern education systems.

