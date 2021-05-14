PIL filed by Divyanshu Mishra Anshu and Katni Blood Donors Welfare Society for installation of plasma apheresis machine in Katni, MP

You would like to read
Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (PNN): After bringing relief to millions of people in nine districts including Katni by installing a CT Scan machine through a PIL in the High Court, Divyanshu Mishra Anshu has pledged to install a blood component separator plasma apheresis machine in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.
It was demanded through a memorandum but no concrete reply was received. NSUI National Coordinator Divyanshu Mishra Anshu filed a PIL regarding the installation of plasma apheresis blood component separator machine in MP High Court, Jabalpur through advocate Yogesh Soni. The co-petitioner in the said case is Chairman Lokesh Sachdeva from Katni Blood Donors Welfare Society and Shreha Raunak Khandelwal, Women Wing President.
It is known that the population of Katni district is more than 10 lakh. People come to the district hospital for treatment from many small districts nearby. Plasma machine which is also used in many other illnesses is constantly seen saving patients by plasma penetration in Covid-19. In such a situation, not having this facility is itself a matter of sorrow. The public has to go to Jabalpur, about 100 km from Katni, to donate the plasma.
Sometimes pregnant women have to go to Jabalpur in case the platelets are low; sometimes the patient dies on the way. Given the increasing outbreak of Covid-19 infection, all the health departments of MP are being asked to install the plasma apheresis machine from April 18 through a letter.
The petitioner Divyanshu Mishra, co-petitioner Lokesh Sachdeva, and Shreha Raunak Khandelwal expressed confidence in the High Court that soon the court will pronounce a proper judgment in the public interest which will give relief to the public. The petition number of the case is WP / 9324 / 2021.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)
