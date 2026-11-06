VMPL New Delhi [India], November 6: Kashmir Made Easy: Your Simple Guide to the Perfect Trip (Plus 12 Secret Tips From Locals) Snow, lakes, meadows and houseboats. Here is everything you need to plan a Kashmir trip without stress, explained in plain words by a local team in Srinagar. By the Travel Wiki team, Srinagar Picture this. You are sitting in a wooden boat on Dal Lake. The sun is going down behind the mountains. Someone hands you a cup of hot saffron tea. That is day one of a Kashmir trip. Kashmir really does look like its photos. Sometimes it looks even better. But a good trip needs a little planning. Roads take longer than you think. Some valleys need local taxis. And each season gives you a very different holiday.

This guide keeps things simple. It covers the basics for first-timers and the smart tips that most guides miss. Use it to plan your own trip, or to compare Kashmir tour packages with confidence. Kashmir at a glance Best for: honeymoons, families, snow lovers, friends' trips Ideal length: 5 to 6 nights Main base: Srinagar Budget: from about ₹8,000 per person for 3 nights Why Kashmir Should Be Your Next Trip In just a few hours' drive from Srinagar, you get lakes, royal gardens, green meadows, glaciers and snow slopes. Few places in India pack so much into one small area. That is why a Kashmir tour suits almost everyone. Couples love the houseboats. Kids love the snow and pony rides. Friends love the rafting and the Gondola. Want more? A Jammu and Kashmir tour can also add the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near Katra and the temples of Jammu.

When to Go: Pick Your Perfect Season Spring (March to April): tulips in bloom, fruit blossom and cool days. Best for couples, photos and first visits. Summer (May to August): green meadows and every road open. Best for families, offbeat valleys and rafting. Autumn (September to November): golden chinar trees and clear blue skies. Best for photos and calm sightseeing. Winter (December to February): snow everywhere and skiing. Best for snow lovers and winter honeymoons. There is no bad month for a Kashmir trip. There are just different trips. Want snow? Go from late December to early March. Want every road open? Go from May to October.

Getting There Is Easy - By air: Srinagar airport has direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other big cities. Most trips start and end here. - By train: trains now run from Katra to Srinagar, and Jammu and Katra connect to the rest of India. Book on IRCTC. - By road: Jammu to Srinagar is about 250 km. Plan 7 to 9 hours, with tea stops on the way. The Big Four: Places You Simply Cannot Miss 1. Srinagar: Lakes, Gardens and Houseboats Srinagar is your home base. Stay at least two nights. Spend one night on a Dal Lake houseboat. Use the next day for the Mughal gardens (Shalimar, Nishat and Chashme Shahi), Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal and the old city.

That is why Srinagar tour packages and almost every Srinagar package start with a shikara ride. Most Srinagar holiday packages also keep a full day in the city before heading to the hills. You may see the city spelled two ways. A Sri Nagar package and Sri Nagar tour packages mean the same thing. 2. Gulmarg: Snow and the Famous Gondola The drive from Srinagar to Gulmarg is about 50 km and takes 1.5 to 2 hours. The big star here is the Gondola, a cable car with two stages. Phase 1 goes to Kongdoori. Phase 2 goes higher, to Apharwat, at about 4,000 metres.

Book Gondola tickets only on the official J & K Cable Car Corporation website. Book early in peak season. The drive back, Gulmarg to Srinagar, is easy to do the same evening. So Gulmarg works as a day trip or a one-night stay. 3. Pahalgam: The Valley of Shepherds Pahalgam is about 95 km from Srinagar, around 2.5 to 3 hours away. On the Pahalgam Srinagar road you pass saffron fields at Pampore and the old Awantipora ruins. In Pahalgam, three valleys are the big draw: Aru, Betaab and Chandanwari. You can reach them only in local union taxis, which you pay for separately. Baisaran meadow is reached on foot or by pony. Stay at least one night. Pahalgam is magical early in the morning.

4. Sonamarg: The Meadow of Gold The Srinagar Sonmarg drive is about 80 km along the Sindh River. Walk or ride a pony to Thajiwas Glacier. In summer, you can go further, past Zojila to Zero Point, when the road is open. Most people do Sonamarg as a long day trip from Srinagar. How Far Is Everything? - Srinagar to Gulmarg: about 50 km, 1.5 to 2 hours - Srinagar to Sonamarg: about 80 km, 2.5 to 3 hours - Srinagar to Pahalgam: about 95 km, 2.5 to 3 hours - Srinagar to Doodhpathri: about 42 km, 1.5 hours - Gulmarg to Pahalgam: about 140 km, 4 to 4.5 hours

- Jammu to Srinagar: about 250 km, 7 to 9 hours - Srinagar to Gurez (Dawar): about 125 km, 4.5 to 5 hours How Many Days Do You Need? Here is a simple rule: count nights, not days. If you land in the evening, day one is gone. Below is an easy Kashmir itinerary for every trip length. 3 Nights: The Quick Taste Day 1: land in Srinagar, shikara ride, houseboat night. Day 2: Gulmarg. Day 3: Pahalgam. Day 4: gardens, then fly home. The days are long, but you see the best bits. 5 Nights: The Sweet Spot (Our Top Pick) This is the Kashmir trip itinerary we suggest most. Stay 2 nights in Srinagar (one on a houseboat), 1 night in Gulmarg and 2 nights in Pahalgam. Visit Sonamarg as a day trip from Srinagar. Every Kashmir tour itinerary of this length gives you time to relax. Here is how the days go:

- Day 1, Srinagar: land by early afternoon. Check in to a houseboat. Take a sunset shikara ride past the floating gardens. - Day 2, Sonamarg: leave by 8 am. Visit Thajiwas Glacier. Back in Srinagar for dinner. - Day 3, Gulmarg: see the Mughal gardens in the morning. Drive to Gulmarg. Walk across the meadow and stay the night. - Day 4, Gondola and Pahalgam: take the first Gondola ride of the day. Then drive to Pahalgam, about 4 hours, past the saffron fields. - Day 5, Pahalgam: take a union taxi to Aru, Betaab and Chandanwari. Or ride a pony up to Baisaran.

- Day 6, Goodbye: slow breakfast by the river. Drive back to Srinagar airport, about 2.5 to 3 hours. 7 Nights: The Full Valley Add Doodhpathri or Yusmarg, two quiet meadows near Srinagar. Or add two nights in Gurez Valley in summer. A Kashmir travel itinerary this long is great for families and anyone who loves slow mornings. Adding Jammu and Vaishno Devi A Jammu Kashmir itinerary usually starts with Mata Vaishno Devi darshan from Katra. Then you go on to Srinagar by train or road. You can add a night in Patnitop on the way. Plan 8 to 10 nights for a relaxed trip.

Hidden Gems Most Tourists Miss - Doodhpathri: about 42 km from Srinagar. A wide meadow with a cold, milky-white stream. Much quieter than Gulmarg. Perfect for a picnic. - Yusmarg: about 47 km from Srinagar. Pine forests, open grass and easy pony rides. Great for families. - Gurez Valley: about 125 km north, over Razdan Pass. Open roughly May to October. Wooden villages, a blue river and huge peaks. You need permits, and two nights is the minimum. - Aharbal: a powerful waterfall in south Kashmir. Easy to add on the way to Pahalgam or Yusmarg. - Kargil and Drass: beyond Sonamarg in summer. Visit the Kargil war memorial and see the road towards Ladakh.

What Does a Kashmir Trip Cost? A good Kashmir package usually covers hotels, breakfast and dinner, a private cab for the whole trip and sightseeing. Here is a rough guide, per person on twin sharing: - Budget (basic 3-star): about ₹8,000 to ₹13,000 for 3 to 4 nights - Mid-range (3-star premium or 4-star): about ₹15,000 to ₹24,000 for 5 to 6 nights - Luxury (5-star): from about ₹37,000 for 4 nights Usually not included: flights or trains, lunch, Gondola tickets, Pahalgam union taxis, pony rides and longer shikara rides. Always ask for these in writing before you pay. What to Pack for Each Season Spring (March to April): light woollens, a fleece and a light jacket, because nights are cold. Also carry an umbrella and comfy walking shoes.

Summer (May to August): cotton for the day and a sweater for evenings in the hills. Also carry sunscreen, sunglasses and a cap. The mountain sun is strong. Autumn (September to November): layers, thermals by late October and a warm jacket. Also carry lip balm and cream for the dry air. Winter (December to February): thermals, a heavy jacket, a woollen cap, gloves and two pairs of warm socks. Also carry snow boots (or hire gumboots there) and a power bank, since cold drains phones fast. Taste of Kashmir: What to Eat Food is half the fun here. Do not miss Wazwan, the famous Kashmiri feast cooked by a master chef called a waza. Try rogan josh, yakhni (lamb in a yoghurt curry), rista and gushtaba (soft meatballs, usually served last).

Vegetarian? You will eat well too. Try dum aloo, haak (a local green), nadru (lotus stem) and chaman (paneer in a rich gravy). Start your morning with fresh local bread, like girda or lavasa. Sip kahwa, a green tea with saffron, cardamom and almonds. Brave enough? Try noon chai, the pink salty tea. Most packages include breakfast and dinner, so plan one lunch in the old city for a real Wazwan. Smart Shopping: Bring Home the Real Thing - Pashmina: real Kashmiri pashmina has a GI (Geographical Indication) mark. It is soft, light and warm, and never cheap. Buy from government shops or stores that give a certificate.

- Saffron: saffron from Pampore is also GI-tagged. Look for deep red threads and a strong smell. Buy sealed, labelled packs, not loose saffron by the road. - Walnut wood and papier-mâche: carved boxes and painted pieces make light, lasting gifts. - Dry fruits: walnuts, almonds and apricots are good value in Srinagar's markets. - Carpets: hand-made carpets are a big buy. Ask about the knots, get a bill, and check shipping in writing. Smart Tips Most Guides Forget - Phone network: prepaid SIM cards from outside Jammu and Kashmir do not work here. Bring a postpaid connection, or buy a local SIM with your ID.

- Gondola timing: take the first slot of the day. Queues and wind delays grow after 11 am. Phase 2 can close in bad weather. - Houseboat choice: with elderly parents or heavy bags, pick a houseboat you can reach from the road. - Winter roads: after fresh snow, the road above Tangmarg may need chains or a 4x4. Your driver will know. - Permits: Gurez and some border areas need permits. A local operator sorts them for you. - Cash: keep some cash for ponies, local taxis and small shops. Cards and ATMs can be unreliable in the hills. - Easy pace: try to keep each day's drive to about three hours, especially with kids.

12 Secret Tips From Our Team in Srinagar We plan Kashmir trips every day. These small tips make the biggest difference: 1.Land before 1 pm. You get the sunset shikara ride on day one instead of losing the day. 2. Do the houseboat night early. It sets the mood, and you can rest after your flight. 3. Check the shikara rate board. Official rates are shown at the main ghats on Dal Lake. Agree the time and route first. 4. Fix pony rates before you ride. In Gulmarg and Pahalgam, ask for the rate card. Agree the place, not just the time. 5. Always carry ID. Keep printed copies of your ID and hotel bookings.

6. Sonamarg in winter is not a sure thing. Heavy snow can close or slow the road. Keep that day flexible. 7. Go early to the Tulip Garden. It usually opens in late March for about a month. Be there at opening time for fewer crowds and better light. 8. Honeymooners: ask for one night in a riverside hotel in Pahalgam. The sound of the river at night beats any room upgrade. 9. Families: keep Gondola Phase 2 optional for small kids and elders. Phase 1 gives great views with less cold. 10. Photo lovers: shoot Dal Lake at sunrise from a shikara, Betaab Valley in late afternoon, and St. Mary's Church in Gulmarg against the snow.

11. Save money: travel in late October, early November or March. Hotel rates drop, and the valley is still beautiful. 12. Respect local ways: dress modestly at shrines like Hazratbal, take off your shoes where asked, and ask before you photograph people. How to Pick the Right Package (Without Getting Fooled) Search for best Kashmir tour packages, best tour packages for Kashmir or best holiday packages for Kashmir, and you will find hundreds of offers. Any list of the best travel packages for Kashmir is just as long. The cheapest one is rarely the best. Comparing Kashmir travel packages, Kashmir vacation packages or a single trip to Kashmir package? Ask every company these five questions:

1. Who will I call during the trip? A named person in the valley beats a call centre. 2. Which hotels, exactly? "Deluxe hotel or similar" can mean anything. Ask for names and look them up. 3. Is the cab private for the whole trip? Shared cabs mean hours of waiting. 4. What is not included? Gondola, union taxis, ponies and lunch are the usual extras. 5. How much advance? 25 to 30 percent is normal. Never pay the full amount upfront. A local travel agency in Kashmir also helps when plans change. A landslide, a Gondola closure or sudden snow is much easier to handle with a team on the ground. That is why many travellers choose Kashmir tours and travels companies based in the valley, not call centres far away.

Meet Travel Wiki: Your Local Team in Srinagar Travel Wiki (TravelWiki®) is a Kashmir tour operator. Our head office is on Nowgam Bypass in Srinagar, and our branch is in Bijbihara, Anantnag. Our founder grew up in Shopian. Our team plans honeymoon, family, group, adventure and winter trips across Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gurez, Katra and Ladakh. We are a travel agency in Kashmir that shows day-by-day plans and prices openly. You know exactly what you pay for before you even call us. Every Travel Wiki package includes: Hotels, breakfast and dinner, a private cab for the whole trip, sightseeing, and a local contact you can call from 7 am to 11 pm, every day.

To book: pay a 30 percent advance. Pay the rest closer to your trip. Hot Deals Right Now 3 Nights 4 Days Kashmir Package (Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam): from ₹7,999 per person (was ₹17,799, 55% off). Best for first-timers on a budget. - Dal Lake Houseboat Experience: from ₹8,699 (was ₹11,999). Best for a short Srinagar break. - Gulmarg Snow Adventure Tour: from ₹10,699 (was ₹13,999). Best for snow and skiing. - Kashmir Family Tour Package: from ₹11,299 (was ₹19,000). Best for families. - Kashmir Honeymoon Tour Package: from ₹12,900 (was ₹16,799). Best for couples. - Gurez Valley: The Hidden Crown Expedition: from ₹14,699 (was ₹18,999). Best for offbeat travel, May to October.

- Kashmir Group Tour Package (5 nights, 6 days): from ₹15,399. Best for friends and groups. - Srinagar to Srinagar Kashmir Tour (6 nights, 7 days): from ₹18,199. Best for seeing the complete valley. - Kashmir Luxury 5-Star Tour (5 nights, 6 days): from ₹45,399. Best for luxury stays. Prices are per person on twin sharing. They can change with the season and hotel availability. A Package for Every Traveller - Couples: our Kashmir packages for couple trips include a houseboat night and relaxed days. A Jammu Kashmir couple package can also add Vaishno Devi. - Families: short drives, family rooms and one private cab. Every Jammu Kashmir holiday package is planned around kids and grandparents.

- Starting in Srinagar: a Kashmir tour package from Srinagar suits anyone who flies in and out of Srinagar. Our Srinagar to Srinagar package tour covers Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg with Srinagar as the base. If you are searching for "holiday packages Kashmir Srinagar", you will find options for every budget. - Starting in Jammu: Jammu and Srinagar tour packages combine Jammu, Katra and the valley. Pick a Jammu Kashmir tour package, one of our Jammu and Kashmir tour packages with Patnitop, or a full Jammu and Kashmir travel package with Vaishno Devi darshan. - Friends and groups: one private vehicle, flexible plans and shared costs.

Quick Answers to Your Big Questions What is the best Kashmir trip package for a first visit? A 5-night Kashmir trip package covering Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. It gives the best mix of time and cost. You may also see it called a package trip to Kashmir or a Kashmir visit package. Is a Jammu and Kashmir trip good for families? Yes. Millions of tourists visit every year, and the main tourist route is busy and well run. Check the latest travel advisories before you go. A Jammu and Kashmir trip with a local operator, a private cab and fixed hotels is the easiest way to travel with kids and elders.

Jammu Kashmir package or Kashmir package: what is the difference? A Jammu Kashmir package usually starts in Jammu or Katra and includes Vaishno Devi. A Kashmir package starts in Srinagar. A Jammu Kashmir trip package, a Jammu Kashmir package trip and Jammu and Kashmir trip packages all mean the same idea: Jammu plus the valley in one plan. A Jammu Kashmir travel package may also add Patnitop. Which month is best for a Kashmir tour? April to June for gardens and green meadows. October for golden autumn colours. Late December to February for snow. Can I plan a trip in Kashmir on a small budget?

Yes. Travel in March or late October, stay in a basic 3-star hotel, and base yourself in Srinagar with day trips. A 3-night package can start from about ₹8,000 per person. Ready to See Paradise? Kashmir is easy to love. Just remember the simple rules. Give yourself enough nights. Keep drives short. Book the Gondola early. And choose a team that answers the phone when you are in the valley. Want a local team to plan it all for you? Browse all our Kashmir holiday packages, with day-by-day plans and clear prices. You can also compare the best Jammu Kashmir tour packages by trip type and budget.

Travel Wiki, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir | +91 88999 71960 | sales@travelwiki.org.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)