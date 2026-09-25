PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25: Polka Pop, a homegrown clean-label sparkling water brand, has become part of CavinKare's beverages portfolio following its acquisition by the FMCG company.

Founded in 2021 by Gaurav Khemka and co-founded by Shubham Modi, Polka Pop was among the early Indian brands to build a presence in the zero-sugar, zero-calorie sparkling water category. The brand offers naturally flavoured sparkling water with a clean-label proposition and has been available to consumers through quick-commerce platforms.

The acquisition was completed in early 2026. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

"Polka Pop was built with the aim of offering Indian consumers a clean and refreshing sparkling water choice. It has been an exciting journey building the brand and establishing its presence in an emerging category," said Gaurav Khemka, Founder, Polka Pop.