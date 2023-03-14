Poojara Telecom eyes robust expansion plans; Haier Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy - Duty Pro Air Conditioner now available at Poojara Telecom

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): India's fastest-growing mobile and electronic gadget retail chain, Poojara Telecom, is set to expand its product portfolio and recently launched a new range of Haier ACs across its stores in Pan India. In February 2023, Poojara Telecom announced the launch of its latest air conditioning series - the Haier Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioner, in India. The launch is aimed at catering to the growing demand for air conditioners in India, where consumers seek reliable, high-quality air conditioning solutions for their homes and offices.

The Haier Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioner series offers consumers the latest technology and features that ensure maximum comfort and energy efficiency. In addition, the product comes with a comprehensive warranty of 5 years, valued at Rs 14,990, a 12-years compressor warranty, free installation worth Rs 1500, and cashback offers of up to Rs 4000. This makes it the best affordable air conditioner in the market, offering consumers unbeatable value for their money.

Poojara Telecom has added the Haier Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioner to its product portfolio to make this product available to consumers across India. The company has over 250 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra, making it easier for consumers to access the latest and best air conditioning solutions from Haier.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Poojara - Founder & Chairman of Poojara Telecom, said, "We are delighted to launch the Haier Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioner series in India. With its advanced technology and energy-efficient features, we are confident that this product will provide maximum comfort and convenience to our customers. We are also pleased to partner with Poojara Telecom to make this product available across their stores in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and we look forward to serving our customers with the best air conditioning solutions."

Highlighting the brand's journey so far, Yogesh Poojara added, "In today's business landscape, the way you treat your customers is crucial for the success and sustainability of your organization. While many businesses focus solely on making a sale in this digital era, we take a different approach. Instead, we prioritize building lasting relationships with our customers and continuously innovate through our R & D initiatives. By focusing on cultivating these relationships, sales happen more organically, leading to long-term success for both the customer and the organization."

Rahil Poojara, MD of Poojara telecom, shared, "We are thrilled to see the remarkable growth of Poojara Telecom, with a 35% increase in sales and revenue every year, and the addition of 60+ branches to our brand. Our commitment to providing exclusive products from major mobile brands and OEMs worldwide has allowed us to create a loyal family of over 8 million customers over three decades. With six corporate offices and a team of over 1200 employees, we are excited to continue our journey towards further growth and success in the telecommunications industry."

Poojara Telecom's official website serves as the digital storefront for their brick-and-mortar stores, allowing customers to access all the necessary details regarding a product and even make purchases from the comfort of their homes. In addition, to further enhance customer experience, the company has developed a mobile application and a WhatsApp chatbot that offer additional support and assistance to customers seeking to make informed purchasing decisions.

For more information, visit - (http://www.poojaratele.com/)

Connect with us on our social media platforms:

Instagram - (https://bit.ly/3leeGz5)

Facebook - (https://bit.ly/3mO5AK3)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)