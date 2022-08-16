Prevest DenPro Limited reports robust financials for Q1FY23, 50 per cent jump in PAT and 27 per cent growth in revenue on QoQ

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Prevest DenPro Ltd (BSE: Prevest | BSE: 543363) is one of India's leading dental materials manufacturers. Prevest DenPro Limited, listed on the bourses in September 2021 on the BSE SME Platform, has announced its results for the quarter, Q1FY23.

Financial Highlights for Q1FY23 Vs Q4FY22:

- Reported total Revenue at Rs 1298.38 lakhs in Q1FY23 Vs Rs 1019.32 in Q4FY22, which has grown by 27.38 per cent.

- Company reported EBITDA at Rs 519.44 lakhs in Q1FY23 Vs Rs. 376.70 lakhs in Q4FY22, which has increased by 38 per cent.

- On QoQ Basis Company's Profit After Tax (PAT) has grown by 50 per cent at Rs 368.18 lakhs in Q1FY23 Vs Rs 246.24 lakhs in Q4FY22.

Audited Financial Highlights for the full F.Y. ended March 31, 2022, Vs March 2021:

- Total Revenues at Rs 3,973.50 lakhs FY22 Vs Rs 2,951.35 Lakhs FY21, which has grown by 34.63 per cent.

- EBITDA at Rs 1667.99 lakhs FY22 Vs Rs 999.42 lakhs FY21, which has increased by 66.90 per cent.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 1,156.88 lakhs FY22 Vs Rs 720.67 lakhs FY21, which has grown by 60.53 per cent

- EPS at Rs 9.64 per share FY22 Vs Rs 8.16 lakhs FY21.

Commenting on the first earnings after listing, Atul Modi, Chairman and Managing Director at Prevest DenPro, said, "The Company has shown a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, and we expect the healthy trajectory of performance to continue. We are moving in the right direction.

Prevest DenPro's products are sold in more than 80 countries, and India contributes only about one-third of our revenue. We are creating a big buzz globally and planning to contribute more in India's journey of becoming 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the fields of dental materials. We are geared up for producing hygiene, oral care, and bio-materials products, and the quality will continue to remain our prime focus," Atul Modi added.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)