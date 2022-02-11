Progressive Infotech positioned in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services, Asia/Pacific

You would like to read
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Progressive Infotech, a leading provider of Full-stack Infrastructure Managed Services & Digital Workplace Transformation Services has been positioned in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed & Professional Services, Asia/Pacific.
"We consider this as a notable recognition in our journey of over two decades. We continue to innovate and strengthen Centilytics, an intelligent cloud-managed platform that enables public cloud users to gain 360° visibility, identify bottlenecks and deploy one-click fixes across their cloud infrastructure. I would like to congratulate the team for making this possible," said Prateek Garg, Founder & MD of Progressive Infotech.
Progressive Infotech delivers managed IT services to more than 150 businesses in India and across the globe. Headquartered in the National Capital Region of India with a 24x7 Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), the company is shifting its focus from being service-centric to employee-centric (end-users) with the promise of 'We Serve the Digital Workplace 24x7'.
*Gartner, "Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services, Asia/Pacific", DD Mishra, To Chee Eng, Kevin Ji, WataruKatsurashima, Jaideep Thyagarajan, January 31, 2022.
Disclaimer - GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
