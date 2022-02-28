PureSoftware opens 5G Innovation Lab in Noida, India

You would like to read
- "One Switch" launches smart home automation franchising options
- Mount Alterra- a Vacation Home Project developed by Hiranandani Communities in Khandala
- Full moon tea leaf plucking - How India's most exotic teas are picked
- Sunday Design opens first flagship space in New Delhi
- Chai Chun launches its store at Kolkata International Airport
Singapore/ New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): Today, PureSoftware announced the opening of its new 5G innovation lab in Noida, India. The innovation lab will streamline 5G IP stack development, solution testing and performance validation.
Through this lab, PureSoftware aims to provide customized industry-specific 5GNR RU and Integrated Small Cell solution for use cases in connected healthcare, retail, autonomous mobility, smart communities, education, and other industries.
These solutions will bring energy efficient implementations, introduce a low cost of ownership, and quick time to market possibilities, as well as deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, increased availability, higher reliability, ultra-low latency networks with consistent user experience.
Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PureSoftware, says, "5G holds a lot of potential for companies of every size. Through the 5G lab, we are committed to cultivating 5G technology to usher in a connected economy. It will serve as a launchpad for impactful, transformational experiences."
He adds, "Our strong and proven expertise in embedded services since 2006 helped us create Arttha5G, which has been helping our customers worldwide in accelerating 5G deployments."
(https://puresoftware.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company driving transformation for the world's top organizations across various industry verticals, including banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. PureSoftware's flagship product (https://www.arttha5g.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Arttha5G aims to deliver ultra-low latency, higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, reliability, massive network capacity, and a more consistent user experience. Arttha5G helps the world quickly adapt to the evolving future communication needs.
Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754491/Arttha5G_Innovation_Lab.jpg)
Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor