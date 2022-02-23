QualityKiosk Technologies releases its new and transformed logo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): QualityKiosk, the leading global quality assurance specialist, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVmOGON5RhI & feature=youtu.be) unveiled its new and improved logo on January 3rd across its digital platforms.

The new logo is a pictorial representation of QK - the initials of QualityKiosk Technologies and sports a modern design synonymous with innovation and technology.

Speaking on occasion, Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, "The release of the logo marks the beginning of a new chapter for QualityKiosk as we set out on expanding our operations in the overseas market. The logo is inspired by one of our founding beliefs of perpetual innovation and reinvention. Its resemblance to the proportional symbolizes our promise of delivering best-in-class innovation despite the challenges and unknown involved in the equation. I am confident that with our beliefs, talented workforce, and commitment to deliver the best, the logo will become synonymous with excellence in the near future."

Headquartered in Mumbai, QualityKiosk has an extensive portfolio of quality assurance services, platforms, and products that are designed to support businesses at each stage of the software development lifecycle. Integrated with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the solutions allow companies to remain agile and stay at the forefront of the evolving digital landscape.

QualityKiosk Technologies is a global Quality Assurance (QA) solutions provider and caters to some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions, including QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals. In the past, the company has been featured in various industry-leading reports by prestigious global advisory firms Forrester and Everest Group.

Visit (https://www.qualitykiosk.com) to know more about the innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

