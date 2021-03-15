Rahis Bharti from Dhoad band making India proud globally with Rajasthani folk music

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): Rahis Bharti and his Dhoad band making India proud throughout the world with Rajasthan folk music will be soon performing in different parts of the globe. He said, "If the situation of COVID-19 improves, then this summer Dhoad Band will be performing live in Kaustinen Folk Festival in Finland, Festival Festim in Portugal, Sziget festival Budapest - Hungary, Austria, Germany and in different cities of France and Spain."

Rahis Bharti, since childhood had a great liking for folk music of Rajasthan as it was in his blood due to his family being in music for seven generations. Despite being born in a poor family, he had dreamt big to introduce Rajasthani folk music to the entire world and today his dream has translated into a proud success story. Hailing from Dhod village in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, Bharti 20 years ago set up his band named 'Dhoad'.

He took Rajasthani folk music across the world single-handedly and also gave opportunity at the international level to local artists from Rajasthan. His journey from a small village of Rajasthan to the international platform impressed a Frenchman Martine le Coz, who decided to write a book on Bharti's life.

The book titled 'Rajasthan's heartbeat Rahis Bharti' is written in French and will out soon come this year. A special place has been given to Rajasthan's culture and monuments in this 200-page book. Bharti said, "The book written in French will be translated into other languages.

He said, "I have performed over 2500 concerts and shows in more than 110 countries. So far provided an international platform to around 700 local artists from Rajasthan and empowering them for the last 20 years."

"My objective is to bring local artists and dance forms of Rajasthan to the international platform and get the recognition. I want to preserve the traditional and popularize folk music worldwide and is appreciated all over," he added. This reflects how a man, born in a poor, simple and traditional family has contributed not only to the field of folk music but also to the empowerment of local artists. It is because of the vision and mission of Bharti that Rajasthani music is well known and liked by millions of people worldwide today.

Bharti during the COVID-19 pandemic played online concerts for doctors and nurses to get out of stress and motivate them; pop-rock star of France Mathieu Chedid played with Dhoad concert which was witnessed by more than six lakh people of France; Dhoad played for all Non-Resident Rajasthanis around the globe for USA, Portugal, UK, Australia, Dubai, Rajasthan Foundation and Rajasthan Association UK. He has financially supported hundreds of local artists and distributed food packets in small villages and cities across Rajasthan during the pandemic.

He was recognized by UNESCO as 'the Cultural Ambassadors of Rajasthan' in Japan in 2019 for his outstanding contribution towards building bridges of friendship between India and other countries. Led by Bharti, Dhoad has performed for the Welcoming Ceremony of your Highness Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris in 2015 and in Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration in London, Former President of India Honorable A.P.J Kalam Azad during his visit in Jaipur 2012 in Science Park.

Bharti created history when he performed in Disneyland Paris where an audience of more than 5 million witnessed Indian music and dance performances. Bharti's team performed for 4 months in 2019 in Disneyland, becoming the first team to represent India there. He is the creator and director of various programs performed by the legendary Bollywood Masala Orchestra - Spirit of India, Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band and Chalaang - drummers of India.

Other performances of DHOAD include the one for the President of France Francois Hollande; for the Prime minister of France Edouard Philippe; President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic in Croatia in 2013 and in the private birthday party of Mick Jagger, the lead vocalist of the legendary rock band 'The Rolling Stones'. He has won many awards at national and international awards.

